Love Island Ditches Stomach-Churning 'Food Challenges' For New Series

"Food challenges" are one of Love Island's most derided recurring features (Photo: ITV/Shutterstock)

As long as Love Island has been airing on ITV2 there’s one episode that even the most devoted of fans dread every year – the infamous food challenges.

Every series, viewers are left squirming on their sofas during the stomach-churning trials, which see the Islanders passing food between one another’s mouths in a bid to win a reward from producers.

For example, last year’s task saw the couples aiming to recreate a roast dinner by spitting ingredients like gravy and vegetables into each other’s open mouths.

Gross, right?

Finally,

Finally, "food challenges" are set to be a thing of the past (Photo: ITV/Shutterstock)

Well, Love Island devotees can breathe a sigh of relief as it sounds like the much-derided tasks will be ditched in the upcoming series.

During a Reddit Q&A on Wednesday, executive producer Mike Spencer was urged: “Please can you stop making people spit food into each others mouths.”

He then responded: “We are stepping away from the food challenges as we know them.”

Mike was also asked about the balance between looking after contestants’ wellbeing and “production choices” that are “clearly aimed to create emotional distress”, with particular emphasis being put on the Casa Amor postcards sent every year, which have sparked Ofcom complaints in the past.

“We have published our duty of care protocols very publicly and we have an incredible welfare team on the series,” Mike wrote back. “I agree we have to be incredibly considered when making editorial choices.

“We are also making a dating entertainment series but humour is normally at the heart of most storylines. I think we are considered and it always becomes tricky with the passing of information but we aim to find balance in the show.”

Last year's Love Island finalists (Photo: Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock)

It’s not just the ditching of the “food challenges” that will be different this year, though.

Love Island is moving to a brand new Mallorcan villa for its upcoming eighth series, which launches on Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV.

The show has also moved away from its fast fashion tie-ins, instead landing a new deal with eBay which will see the Islanders sporting “pre-loved” ensembles on the show.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

