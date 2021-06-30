Love Island: Who did newcomer Chloe choose to couple up with?

(ITV)

Newcomer Chloe Burrows has chosen Aaron Francis in the first re-coupling on Love Island.

Tonight’s episode (30 June) picked up from yesterday’s cliffhanger in which Chloe was seen choosing which boy she wanted to couple up with.

As a result, Aaron’s former partner Shannon Singh became the first islander to be dumped from the series.

Fans were shocked given that she is the earliest contestant to ever be sent home from the show, leaving after only 48 hours in the villa.

Contestants are typically dumped from the island around day five or six.

Speaking about her choice to couple up with Aaron, Chloe said: “When I first saw him, I thought he was absolutely gorgeous. Even though we haven’t really spent any time together at all, the time that we did spend was just so fab.

“The most important thing is you made me feel really comfortable which was my number one thing coming in.”

She added that Aaron is “absolutely gorgeous”.

