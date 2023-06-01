Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti to host speed-dating nights in London and Manchester

Ex Islander Davide Sanclimenti is set to host two speed-dating events (Hope&Glory)

Former Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti is set to host speed-dating events in London and Manchester this summer.

The 27-year-old, who won last summer’s series with girlfriend Ekin-Su Culculoglu, has partnered with Italian restaurant chain Prezzo to host two events - on June 8 in London and June 15 in Manchester.

Tickets are bookable via Design My Night and cost £10 each, which will include the chance to try some items from Prezzo’s new summer menu.

In addition to hosting on the night, Davide will also be on hand to offer dating advice to those looking for love.

Davide Sanclimenti has offered some dating advice ahead of the events (Hope&Glory)

Giving an insight into some of his pearls of wisdom ahead of the events, he urged the importance of making a good first impression.

He said: “Make sure you show your best self – first impressions count! If you’re dining out, don’t be rude to servers and staff at the restaurant. This isn’t just rude, it is also a massive ick for people, so if you want your first date to end well, remember your manners.”

Davide also advised when making a first date to give careful thought to the location, explaining: “Pick somewhere that you and your date will feel comfortable in. I would always pick a restaurant with food that you know tastes great and caters for all dietary preferences. That way, everyone is at ease, and you can focus on getting to know each other. Why not order food that you can share too? This can be a great way to break the ice and bond over your mutual love of good food. I’d recommend a tiramisu for dessert.”

Lastly, he suggested a few dos and don’ts, including some no-go conversation topics.

He said: “A first date is a great way to get to know each other quickly. But there are some dos and don’ts. For starters, avoid talking about your ex or bragging about your income – this can be a real turn off! And remember, ask questions. Being inquisitive is an attractive quality so pick some topics to talk about. You never know, you might find some common ground to bond over.”

You can book a place at the London speed dating event here, for Manchester click here.