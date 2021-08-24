Love Island Crowns Millie Court And Liam Reardon As 2021 Winners

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have been crowned the winners of this year’s Love Island.

The couple beat Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran in the final two to win the £50,000 prize money.

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter also came third, while Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank placed fourth during Monday’s live final of the ITV2 reality show.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have won this year's Love Island (Photo: Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock)

After the result of the public vote was announced, Millie and Liam had to decide whether to stick or split the cash prize.

Millie received the envelope with the money but decided to split it with Liam. meaning they took home £25,000 each.

Speaking after their win, she said: “I cannot believe we have just been crowned the winners of Love Island. We have literally had the summer of our lives and we are going to leave here and now explore our future together.”

During an interview with host Laura Whitmore, Liam also asked Millie to officially be his girlfriend.

The couple had a rocky journey in the Love Island villa, with Millie previously calling things off with Liam when she discovered he had been unfaithful to her with Lillie Haynes during the Casa Amor twist.

Meanwhile, during their final interviews, Toby joked that describing his relationship with Chloe as a “massive journey” was an “understatement” after the pair also broke up and then got back together during the series.

Love Island finalists Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank and Millie Court and Liam Reardon (Photo: Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock)

Last week, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, who had been coupled up since the first episode of the show, gave up a place in the final when they called time on their romance and left the villa.

This year’s contestants will next be seen during a special Love Island reunion, which airs on Sunday 5 September on ITV2.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

