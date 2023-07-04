Love Island contestants have big decisions to make ahead of recoupling ceremony

Love Island spoilers follow.

Love Island's Sammy Root had a big decision to make tonight, needing to choose between two girls as Casa Amor heats up ahead of the next recoupling ceremony.

Previously coupled up with Jess before the 12 new arrivals, Sammy had spent his first night in bed with Tink. However, tonight's (July 4) episode saw Amber and Gabby state their interest in getting to know him.



Conflicted about what to do, Sammy looked to Tyrique for advice. Tyrique insisted to Sammy — and the other boys, for that matter — that Casa Amor should be treated like a "lads holiday" and urged him to kiss both girls and see how he felt.

Though Sammy expressed some doubts about the merits of Tyrique's advice, he still followed his words and took both Amber and Gabby aside for a kiss — despite Amber warning Sammy not to kiss Gabby.

Sammy later told Amber that he felt more towards Gabby, with the new Islander questioning if he had to kiss them both to work that out.

Elsewhere across the Villa and Casa Amor, there were smooches aplenty. Mitch and Abi got closer, Montel and Tink snuck away on the terrace and Whitney and Lochan locked lips.

Ella and Ouzy continued to build a bond, too, though they refrained from getting physically closer for the time being.

There was also some excitement earlier in the episode when the Casa group played a game of Truth or Dare and newcomer Kodie shared a three-way kiss with Whitney and Catherine.

With the state of play constantly shifting, the Islanders then received a text informing them of the next recoupling ceremony.

Now, the girls from Casa and the boys from the Villa have to decide whether they stick or twist in tomorrow night's episode...



Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

