Love Island contestants 2021: Meet the islanders competing in new series

The cast of Love Island 2021 is being announced.

The ITV2 dating show returns this summer after a year off with a new group of singles heading to the villa in the hope of finding love and winning £50,000.

Love Island will be back on our screens next Monday (28 June), with Laura Whitmore presenting for a second series and Iain Stirling providing the show’s hilarious voiceover once more. You can find out more information about Love Island series six here.

In a post shared on social media on Sunday (20 June) ahead of the cast announcement, ITV encouraged fans to show compassion to the new line-up of islanders.

“These islanders are all single and ready to find love,” they wrote. “We can’t wait to watch them get to know each other, date, and maybe even find the one.

“We’re so grateful they’re letting us follow their journey this summer. We hope you enjoy the show, but please think before you post.”

Meet the islanders below...

Sharon Gaffka – Civil servant

Sharon has conquered beauty pageants, worked on government policies and is now ready to take on the villa! 💖 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Rcv54YROdS — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 21, 2021

Hailing from Oxford, 25-year-old Gaffka is a former Miss International United Kingdom, winning the pageant in 2018. She studied law at university (describing herself as a “future lawyer” on social media) and works for the Department of Transport. She is also an ambassador for the Young Women’s Trust, a feminist organisation.

Aaron Francis – Model

Roll out the red carpet for VIP events host Aaron, his name is definitely on our guestlist this summer 📋 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wmyfwPYt0E — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 21, 2021

Francis, 24, is a model and luxury events host from London who’s worked at high-profile parties such as Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s weddings. Unlike most islanders, he has minimal social media presence, and says he’s looking for someone passionate about what they do.

This is a rolling list, we will update as more contestants are revealed...

Love Island returns Monday 28 June at 9pm on ITV2

