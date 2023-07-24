Love Island confirms return of iconic talent show task

Love Island has confirmed the return of its iconic talent show task, sure to set some pulses racing and some eyebrows raising.

On Sunday night (July 24), a trailer at the end of the episode teased the return of the iconic talent show segment, in which islanders get to reveal their hidden skills.

Monday night's instalment sees Ella Thomas receive a text which reads: "Islanders, it's time to take centre stage and show off your skills as tonight you'll perform at the Love Island Talent Show! #GetYourTalentOut #ShowtimeToSlay."

This year's stars have no shortage of ability, too, with a former Great Britain frisbee thrower and a championship dancer in their midst.

First up is Molly Marsh, who displays her impressive hula hoop skills. Zachariah Noble is left in awe of her performance and notes that she's set the bar high for the evening.

Lochan Nowacki follows, demonstrating his frisbee talents. Having played the sport for Great Britain in the past, he aims to hit multiple targets with precision.

Whitney Adebayo and Tyrique Hyde then take to the stage to deliver a rap performance together, earning praise from Ella for a mention she received in their rap.

Sammy Root is determined to prove his versatility as he juggles, performs a headstand, and walks on his hands, showcasing his myriad talents.

Zachariah impresses the crowd with his basketball skills, catching Molly's attention and leaving her lost for words.

Ella Barnes later captivates everyone with her dance and gymnastics talents, earning compliments from Mitch Taylor for her moves.

Abi Moores channels her inner clown, delighting her fellow Islanders by making balloon animals with a playful and lighthearted touch.

Ella and Jess Harding join forces for a dance performance, surprising their partners Tyrique and Sammy with an unexpected lap dance.

Mitch takes a daring approach, delivering a roast of his fellow islanders. Will his remarks entertain the crowd or raise eyebrows?

Scott Van Der Sluis takes the stage and sings his heart out, leaving everyone in suspense about whether he can hit the high notes or if his performance will fall flat.

