'Love Island' 2020 summer series cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Love Island's 2020 summer instalment will no longer be going ahead due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

It comes after bosses had looked to try and make the show work in the circumstances but found it was "not possible" to ensure the wellbeing of cast and crew.

ITV's Director of Television Kevin Lygo shared: “We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021."

He added that all six previous series of the programme are available to watch on streaming service BritBox.

The dating show typically begins airing in the first week of June and lasts several weeks into July, with the 2019 edition taking place over eight weeks.

The cancellation also comes as the programme aired its first ever winter edition earlier in the year, which was hosted by Laura Whitmore.

The presenter responded to the news on Twitter, highlighting there had been more applications for the 2020 series than any other.

Whitmore wrote: “Like with a lot of things because of restrictions with travel, social distancing and unable to plan ahead, Love Island is postponed until 2021.

“Great news is that there have been more applications then any other series! Next year is going to be BIG. Stay safe.”