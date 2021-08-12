Love Island broke the Ofcom complaints record again after this dramatic moment

Photo credit: ITV2

Television watchdog Ofcom has confirmed they received almost 25,000 complaints over a recent episode of Love Island – a new record for the show.

In last Friday's episode (August 6), we saw the fallout from the Movie Night challenge unfold across the villa. ICYMI, the Islanders watched a series of unseen clips from the boys' time away in Casa Amor, which included Teddy Soares and Clarisse Juliette chatting about their chemistry.

But Faye Winter wasn't happy with what she saw on screen and things took a dramatic turn as she confronted partner Teddy about what had happened. The heated argument between the couple lasted for nearly the entirety of the one hour episode, and viewers took to Twitter to comment on how distressing the scenes were.

The episode resulted in a record breaking 24,763 complaints being made to Ofcom, with a large portion of those complaints related to Faye's behaviour (according to the BBC).

Following the complaints, Ofcom is now deciding whether to investigate the issue.

"We've received a high volume of complaints about last week's Love Island, which is consistent with a trend of growing complaints about high-profile TV shows," a spokesperson for the TV watchdog said.

"We are carefully assessing the complaints we've received, before deciding whether or not to investigate."

But it's not the first time this series that the show has sparked Ofcom complaints. Earlier in the series, viewers argued that producers had misled the contestants by sending a postcard with photos of the boys in Casa Amor.

Ofcom confirmed they'd received 4,330 complaints over the postcard, with the majority of complaints saying it "was misleading and caused unnecessary distress."

Despite initially calling time on their relationship, Faye and Teddy have since rekindled their romance after Faye admitted she was sorry for how she reacted.

