Love Island Brings Back Adam Collard From Series 4 As New Bombshell

Love Island is bringing back a serious blast from the past as its latest bombshell.

Adam Collard is set to make a shock return to the villa as part of a huge twist on the ITV2 reality series.

A teaser at the end of Sunday night’s episode revealed the former Islander, who originally appeared on the fourth series in 2018, will be making a comeback as a fully-fledged contestant.

It will mark first time in the show’s history an Islander from a previous season has returned to the show.

“I’m going to ruffle a few feathers when I go in,” Adam said ahead of his return.

During his original stint in the villa, Adam gained somewhat of a lothario reputation, and was coupled up with Rosie Williams, Zara McDermott and Darylle Sargeant.

Adam and Zara later had a short-lived relationship after the show, and she was stunned to hear her ex was heading back to the Island.

Zara, who is now in a relationship with former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, commented on a post on the show’s Instagram page introducing Adam: “You’re joking me,” along with a host of laughing emojis.

Since leaving Love Island, Adam has amassed more than 900k followers on Instagram where he posts fitness content, and opened his own gym in Newcastle.

Love Island continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

