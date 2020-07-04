Are Love Island Australia's Josh Moss and Amelia Plummer still together?

Photo credit: Amelia Plummer - Instagram

Love Island Australia is the show we're all glued to right now, and it came as a welcome replacement to the British version of the series, with Summer Love Island cancelled this year and Winter Love Island also being cut in 2021.

While the show is only just appearing on British TV, it was actually filmed two whole years ago in 2018 - and that means there's a lot to catch up on, including everything that's happened since the show finished recording.

*Warning: Love Island spoilers ahead*

Of course, we're wondering what all of the cast are up to now but the biggest question on everyone's lips is over Love Island finalists and fan-faves Josh Moss and Amelia Plummer, and crucially whether they're still together now.

Well, if you've been rooting for Josh and Amelia you'll be pleased to know they are indeed still a couple. And in fact, they're the only pair from Love Island Australia who are still together.

Josh and Amelia ended up coming third on the show, behind winners Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir and runners up Eden Dally and Erin Barnett. And they're still going strong, with both of their Instagrams filled with cute couple photos - and they've even moved in together.

However, that's not to say they don't have relationship problems of their own, and they're still super open about their ups and downs. Amelia recently opened up in an Instagram post about their struggles during lockdown, writing, "I know this period has put a lot of strain and pressure on so many relationships.

"So many couples are dealing and working through issues atm. And hell, we were too. Josh and I are back on track now, we have pushed through and become even stronger and closer. But wow there were soooo many hurdles through this period," adding, "LUCKY I ADORE THE LIL THANG."

Well, turns out you can find love in the villa after all.

