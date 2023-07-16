Love Island airs latest recoupling ceremony ahead of public vote

Love Island spoilers follow.

Love Island aired the results of its latest recoupling ceremony, with two couples changing in a heated segment.

The 10th series is entering the home straight, with the action heating up following the arrival of two new bombshells – Ella B and Josh – earlier this week.

The pair made a dramatic entrance, with Friday’s episode seeing Ella B steal Mitchel from Abi whilst Josh chose Jess, taking her away from Sammy.

In tonight’s (July 16) episode, the Islanders barely had time to take one sip from their drink before they were called to the firepit, with Ella announcing that the next recoupling ceremony would take place – with the girls getting to decide.

The early choices went much the way we expected, with Whitney electing to stay with Lochan, who she has grown close to since Casa Amor. Kady, Molly and Ella also made easy choices, with the trio staying with Ouzy, Zachariah and Tyrique respectively.

The first recoupling of the night occurred when Jess went back to Sammy, before bombshell Ella B chose to remain with Mitchel. This left Abi understandably upset, and she had some choice words for the group as she selected Scott, stealing him from Amber.

This left Amber with no choice but to couple up with Josh, with two recouplings taking place in total. The aftermath saw Mitch take issue with Abi’s words, whilst Ella and Tyrique argued about his relationship with Ella B.

The conversation got particularly heated, with the pair storming off as they struggled to find a middle ground. The credits rolled as Ty exclaimed that "falling in love was shit", before the next public vote was announced.

With few couples on steady ground, who is at risk of being dumped from the Island on Tuesday's show?...



Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

