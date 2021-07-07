Love Island: The 8 Memes You Need To See From Tuesday Night's Episode

Who knew a ‘getting to know you’ game could cause such drama, eh?

Tuesday night’s Love Island saw the first big blow up of the series, as Sharon and Faye took Hugo to task after he said that he finds “fake” girls a turn off during a challenge.

There were some tense conversations and a few tears as the pair explained their issues with the word being used in relation to cosmetic surgery.

Thankfully, the hatchet was buried in time for two new bombshells – although their arrival is likely to cause more ructions.

Millie and Lucinda arrive at the villa (Photo: ITV)

No sooner had Millie and Lucinda step foot in the villa than heads were beginning to turn – not least Brad’s, who looks set to cause Rachel yet more upset less than 48 hours after they first coupled up.

Eeek.

Here’s our favourite memes the internet served up during the episode...

No one enjoyed seeing Hugo cry

#LoveIsland

My exact reaction tonight after seeing hugo cry pic.twitter.com/PwOghdiHCO — Crazychloe83 (@crazychloe83) July 6, 2021

If only

Two new blonde bombshells arrive in the villa #loveislandpic.twitter.com/dNX15RNFqn — Ryan Love (@RyanJL74) July 6, 2021

Anyone else got a serious case of déjà vu?

“First time I’ve been like wow, shes’s stunning” well, lemme correct you pal cause this was you on national television about 48h ago #loveislandpic.twitter.com/1bhDyCYQwo — Anca M (@_anchorr_) July 6, 2021

This is quite literally Brad

Brad every time a new girl walks into the villa. #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/2ydv70MJ8G — MuhanguziTimothy🇺🇬 (@realtimmytuner) July 7, 2021

Bring back our uncomplicated favourite

Feel like shit just want him back #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/0urRkQ2y5s — Bryn (@unbrynnable) July 6, 2021

It appears even the ITV Hub copywriter is done with this year’s series

Say what you want about Love Island, but there’s plenty of twists and turns. pic.twitter.com/P27DGsgePf — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) July 7, 2021

Now this would be a real “twist and turn”

my vote is for the girls to ditch the lads and couple up with each other for the rest of the show #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/VUhKn8PqpS — eva (@evamarytb) July 6, 2021

#TeamHoey4eva

all us twitter manifesting what we TRULY want to happen: #loveislandpic.twitter.com/yw8HERTMua — olivia (@olivia_burrows1) July 6, 2021

Love Island continues on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

