Love Island 2023's new bombshell gets triple date twist

Love Island's newest bombshell has arrived, and he wasted no time in turning some heads.

Tonight's (June 8) latest instalment of the ITV2 reality show saw Sammy Root enter the villa, and he got to go on dates with three ladies of his choosing.

A 22-year-old project manager from Kent, Sammy said in his intro that his success rate was "quite high", and in further quotes from a pre-show interview, revealed that he "dated two best friends and they still don’t know about it." Uh oh!

Ella got a text first, inviting her to come spend some time with the newcomer at the new hideaway. Understandably, the boys went into panic mode, worrying that this latest bombshell could steal one of their girls.

On their date, Sammy said that he "couldn't not" choose Ella and they talked about their love of going out, before sharing a kiss on the cheek goodbye.

Molly was the next to go on a date with Sammy, where they bonded over a love of singing (even though he admitted he was rubbish at it). He stated that he normally has a type, but she is making him doubt that and she admitted to being "well chuffed".

Then, to much rejoicing from all the Islanders and viewers watching at home, Jess was the third and final girl invited on a date.

On their date, Sammy and Jess complimented each other on their teeth, how much they enjoyed food, and previous relationships. He admitted to getting bored very easily, and she said that he needs to get to know everyone before making a bond with one person — although she did say that's what she's been doing and she's currently "single as f**k".

She then brought him in to meet the rest of the Islanders and they wasted no time in asking him who he enjoyed spending time with the most. He avoided answering the question before the show cut to the credits... does that mean he's going to try and break up an existing couple, or will he give things a go with Jess?

Time will tell.



