Love Island 2023 sees ultimate Casa Amor twist

Love Island spoilers follow.

Tonight's (June 30) episode of Love Island saw the ultimate Casa Amor twist, as a familiar face was confirmed to return to the villa.

Following a surprise performance at the villa, singer Ne-Yo disappeared with the girls to take a selfie.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

However, it didn't take the boys long to work out what had happened, as Mitch spotted the familiar lights of Casa Amor in the distance.

"What a banterous sort of evening this was. Ne-Yo took our girls to Casa!" Zach joked as the group looked over at the second villa.

But the surprises weren't over, as a sneak peek for Sunday's (July 2) episode revealed that dumped Islander Molly Marsh would be returning.

ITV

Related: Love Island confirms return of Casa Amor

Viewers will remember Molly exiting the villa in one of the show's most brutal dumpings after Kady McDermott stole her partner Zachariah Noble.

Joining Molly in hopes of turning the boys' heads on Sunday night are Tink Reading, Danielle Mazhindu, Amber Wise, Gabby Jeffery and Abi Moores.

Meanwhile, new boys Elom, Lochan, Zachary, Kodie, Ouzy and Ben quickly made their way to the new villa to greet the girls.

Catherine asked Ella whose heads she thought would be turning, and Ella admitted the newcomers' arrivals would be a test for her and Tyrique.

ITV

Related: Love Island's Claudia Fogarty admits hooking up with ex Casey O'Gorman

Earlier on, the episode saw the tension in the villa hit a boiling point as Scott Van Der Sluis confronted the group after they questioned his relationship with Catherine Agbaje.

"If anyone's got an issue with what's going on, just air it out now, in front of everyone so there's no 'he says, she says'," he said. Tyrique was quick to say the group felt Scott was exaggerating his feelings for Catherine.

There was also tension for Kady and Zachariah as she confronted her partner about playing down his date with Whitney.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

You Might Also Like