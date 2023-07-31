Love Island 2023 crowns winning couple

Love Island spoilers follow.

Love Island has crowned its winning couple for the 10th series, with Jess Harding & Sammy Root coming out on top in the public vote.

The pair triumphed in the finale over Whitney Adebayo & Lochan Nowacki, Ella Thomas & Tyrique Hyde and Molly Marsh & Zachariah Noble, who finished in second, third and fourth place respectively.

What an incredible journey it’s been for Jess and Sammy - your #LoveIsland Series 10 winners! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/saFdWaSt4y — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 31, 2023

Related: Love Island's Kady McDermott "upset" over rumoured Catherine and Elom split



"I thought I was going to be here a couple of days, then in and out of the door," said Sammy after the result was announced, with Jess adding that she "couldn't believe it".

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

You Might Also Like