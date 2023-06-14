Love Island 2023 confirms new male bombshell entering the villa

ITV

Love Island spoilers follow.

Love Island has confirmed another bombshell will be heading into the villa to shake things up.

Following tonight's (June 14) recoupling, the mood in the villa was tense. Mitchel refused to give up on Molly and Ella grew tired of Tyrique's refusal to commit to her or Leah.

The uncertainty between the couples couldn't have come at a better time for Welsh footballer Scott van-der-Sluis, who's hoping to win over the girls with his athleticism and good looks.

"This is a new and exciting opportunity for a change up in life," Scott said of his decision to enter the villa after dedicating his entire time to football.

"I've been single through my own choice, as well as circumstances. I've moved around a lot with football, and I've been based in Dublin playing football for over a year," he continued.

"I've been single for 3 and a half years, so it's been a while, so I'm ready and open to anything!"

Describing himself as "tall, dark and handsome", Scott is hoping to bring energy into the villa — and promises to bring "fireworks" with his personality.

"Don't make eye contact with me," he joked, "because you may fall in love."



Revealing what gives him the dreaded "ick" when it comes to dating, Scott shared: "Someone who gets too clingy too quickly. I don't like too many calls and too many texts.

"I'm not a fan of someone wearing Nike Air Force 1 trainers with a dress on a night out either or waking up with someone and seeing patchy fake tan in the morning."

Love Island airs on ITV2, and is available via catch up on ITVX and BritBox.

