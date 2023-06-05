Love Island 2023 confirms first coupling results

Love Island tonight (June 5) announced its first couples of this summer edition as the 10 contestants were paired up in the Spanish villa.

Usually, the girls or guys are brought in first, with the opposite group being brought out one by one to decide who they want to couple up with.

But this year's contestants were mixed up and had the decision taken out of their hands. Instead, host Maya Jama revealed that the public had been voting.

Jess, Andre, Mitchell, Ruchee, and Ella were the first five in the villa and it's fair to say they were confused about why they weren't in their boy/girl groups, before Maya arrived to fill them in on how things were going to work.

As the five Islanders lined up, George entered the villa and it was revealed the public had chosen for him to couple up with Jess.

Molly and Catherine were then introduced, with the former being told she'd be joining Mitchel, while the public had decided Catherine would pair up with Andre.

Mehdi and Tyrique were the last two to join the party. They were coupled up with Ruchee and Ella respectively.

Meaning the first official couples of the series are: Jess and George, Catherine and Andre, Ruchee and Mehdi, Molly and Mitchel, and Ella and Tyrique.

As Tyrique joined Ella, she whispered to him that they had already met some time ago in London, though he didn't seem to remember her.

"I’ve met him before. Physically, I’m like yeah he’s my type. But I’m not being funny but he’s literally pretending," Ella told the girls during their catch-up shortly after the coupling.

Not every other couple was happy, either, as Jess told the girls that George wasn’t really her type. Instead, she’d be interested in Tyrique. However, Mitchel confirmed that Molly was definitely his type, so it wasn't all bad news.

