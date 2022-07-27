Love Island 2022: Luca Bish’s family defend star after he’s accused of pushing Gemma Owen

Luca Bish (ITV)

The family of Love Island star Luca Bish have fired back after viewers slammed him for his latest behaviour towards partner Gemma Owen.

The 23 year-old fishmonger was not happy after watching the 19-year-old daughter of footballer Michael Owen lick the other boys during the Mile High challenge on Tuesday night.

He then decided to snub her by sticking out his arm to stop her from kissing him which later led to an argument.

The Brighton native admitted that he didn’t want to see her licking other men, even though it was part of a game.

Gemma Owen during the Mile High challenge (ITV)

Confronting him, Gemma said: “You can sit here and say you’re not in a mood, you are in a mood. When I came up to you in the challenge, you pushed me off.”

Luca insisted he wasn’t in a mood and that it was “just banter”, but she told him: “It wasn’t banter.”

Responding to the situation on Instagram, Luca’s family said all they wanted to do was give him a “hug” right now.

They wrote: “9/10 weeks of not contact with family. It’s a crazy intense environment where emotions are heightened.

“Learning to have disagreements and resolve them it is part of all successful relationships. Society preaches men not to bottle things up and to open up???

“So proud of how vulnerable and in touch with his emotions he’s been. Nothing but real.

“First to admit if he’s being a little “f**k. But really don’t feel he’s done anything wrong here at all.

“Would do anything to hug him right now.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.