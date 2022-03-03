Love Island 2022: ITV producers still searching for new villa

Inga Parkel
·1 min read

ITV director Kevin Lygo has confirmed that the programme’s producers are continuing their search for a new villa for its forthcoming season of Love Island.

The popular British reality dating show brings together a group of singles in a luxury villa, then sets them a series of challenges as they attempt to find love and make it through to the final.

The winning couple is voted for by the public.

Previous seasons of the show have been filmed at a property near Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, east of the Spanish island.

However, the location is reportedly unavailable for the upcoming season, forcing show chiefs to scout around for a new villa.

In a briefing, Lygo addressed the ongoing search, commenting: “We didn’t own it, we rented it, and we are choosing a new house for this summer so that is all secrecy. It is going to be marvellous.”

When asked if the show would remain located in its long-term home in the Balearic Islands, he responded: “Yes, it is going to be in Majorca. It is going to be a great one (series).”

Liam Reardon won last year&#x002019;s summer season (ITV)
Liam Reardon won last year’s summer season (ITV)

Love Island is currently hosted by Laura Whitmore.

The show made its return to Majorca last year after a summer hiatus due to the pandemic, with Liam Reardon and Millie Court named as the winners of the series.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • 5 Interesting facts about Kawasaki Frontale

    Kawasaki Frontale is known as the best Asian football club, here's what to know about them.

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a