Who is Adam Collard? Love Island contestant now dating Laura Woods

(ITV)

Former Love Island star Adam Collard has confirmed he is in a relationship with ITV presenter Laura Woods.

The pair have been spotted together in recent weeks, with many speculating that a romance was blossoming, and now the rumours have been confirmed on social media.

The fitness coach posted a snap of the pair in bed on his Instagram Story, writing: “Alright x” in the caption. The pair could be seen locking hands, with Laura kissing Adam on the cheek and Laura then posted a video of the pair enjoying each other’s company.

Arsenal fan Laura Woods is well known in sports circles and has previously worked for TalkSport alongside Ally McCoist. She has also worked for Sky Sports and Dazn, and has covered a huge number of sporting events from football to darts and boxing, and now works for TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video in addition to ITV.

Adam, who appeared on the fourth and eighth series of Love Island and recently on Channel 4’s Celeb Go Dating, has often been painted as a serial love rat.

After initially appearing on Love Island in 2018, he was brought back last year for the eighth series of Love Island — a move that shocked fans, as he had sparked concerns with domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid in regard to his behaviour..

But who is Adam Collard and what else is he known for?

Who is Adam Collard?

Adam Collard was a contestant on season four of Love Island, in 2018. He is a 26-year-old personal trainer and influencer from Newcastle.

He caused chaos from the moment he entered his first season, after being given the opportunity to couple up with a girl who had already been partnered off, within a day.

The then 22-year-old was known in the villa for being a player, leading multiple girls on at once and quickly jumping from love interest to love interest. He coupled up with Kendall, Rosie, Zara, and Darylle.

Adam was famously called out by Rosie Williams for speaking about her behind her back to one of her closest friends in the villa, Megan Barton-Hanson, and his actions in the villa even prompted women’s charity Women’s Aid to comment on the show, with his behaviour described as “part of a pattern of gaslighting and emotional abuse”.

But Adam managed to stay in the villa for 32 days before being dumped.

After leaving the villa, Adam ended up dating fellow contestant Zara McDermott for around eight months.

Zara’s boyfriend, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, shared her shocked reaction to finding out her ex would be reappearing on the show, with Sam exclaiming, “It’s your ex-boyfriend!” and calling this season “the best series ever”.

What did Women’s Aid say about Adam Collard?

Adam’s behaviour in season four of Love Island was criticised, even eliciting a response from women’s charity, Women’s Aid.

In 2018, in response to Adam’s behaviour on the show, Katie Ghose, chief executive of Women’s Aid, said: “On the latest series of Love Island, there are clear warning signs in Adam’s behaviour.

“In a relationship, a partner questioning your memory of events, trivialising your thoughts or feelings, and turning things around to blame you can be part of a pattern of gaslighting and emotional abuse.

“Last night, Rosie called out Adam’s unacceptable behaviour on the show. We ask viewers to join her in recognising unhealthy behaviour in relationships and speaking out against all forms of domestic abuse — emotional as well as physical.

“It is only when we make a stand together against abuse in relationships that we will see attitudes change and an end to domestic abuse.”