Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon break up after nearly year of dating

Lily Waddell
·1 min read
(Love Island/Instagram)
(Love Island/Instagram)

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have announced they split up on Wednesday.

The reality TV couple have ended their romance after nearly a year of dating and months of speculation that their relationship was on the rocks.

They won the £50,000 prize on Love Island in 2021 and the duo had been living together since last September.

However, the pair have decided to go their separate ways with both of them admitting they were “gutted” their romance was over in separate statements on social media.

Ms Court wrote in a statement on Instagram: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated.

“It’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Love, Millie.”

While he wrote: “We will both continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing.

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Again I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey.”

Their Love Island journey was packed with ups and downs.

Reardon enjoyed a flirtation in Casa Amor but the couple managed to get their relationship back on track and win the ITV show.

