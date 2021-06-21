Love Island 2021: New contestants unveiled and one Londoner has rubbed shoulders with royals

Aaron Francis (ITV)

One of the new Love Island contestants has rubbed shoulders with royals while another, a civil servant, is tired of being the only single person in her friendship circle.

This year’s series sees Laura Whitmore return as host and it will be the first time the ITV programme has aired since last year’s summer series was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aaron Francis, 24, is one of the new islanders to take on the show.

Mr Francis, a luxury events host, recently worked at Princess Beatrice’s wedding over the summer.

Speaking about the occasion, the Londoner said: “I hosted and chatted. It was nice and intimate. Everyone’s chill.

“In my job you meet a lot of famous people… unless you’re Beyonce, I’m not really interested,” he added.

The 24-year-old said he was looking for someone “passionate about what they are doing”.

“I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend. Especially because I work on the weekends, he explained.

Another contestant announced for Love Island is Sharon Gaffka, 25, from Oxford.

Miss Gaffka works as an operations lead for the Departmentfor Transport, and joins the new crop of contestants for the ITV2 series when it airs on June 28.

Asked why she wanted to take part in Love Island, the beauty queen said: “It’s been a bit of a running joke between my friendship group for a while that I should apply, probably because I’m the most outrageous one out of the group.

“But also because of Covid and the lockdown, I’m the only single one in my friendship group. They’re either married or planning on getting married. I don’t want to be the only one in the group chat that is single anymore.”

Talking about her job, she explained she has been a civil servant since the age of 18.

She added: “I’ve worked in lots of different departments. I’ve been doing Brexit policy for the last year, I did a stint during the coronavirus pandemic in the Department of Health so I was helping deliver testing kits and managing the operations. It’s been an intense year!”

Gaffka said she tends to date people taller than herself and added: “I’m quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can kind of match that.”

The new series starts on June 28 at 9pm and airs on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

