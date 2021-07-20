Photo credit: ITV

As Love Island 2021 hots up and the couples form (and break just as quickly), there's one question on everyone's lips: When is the Love Island 2021 final?

It's not that we want it to end, but more that we're excited for the drama of the finale. We've still got Casa Amor to go, and there's a £50,000 prize on the line, so the remaining couples will have to keep their guard up if they stand a chance of crossing the finish...e

When is the Love Island 2021 final?

Based off previous series, there will be around 49 episodes, including the 'Unseen Bits' that airs on a Saturday. ITV have already confirmed this year’s series will run for eight weeks, meaning that the show is expected to end on Monday 23 August.

Photo credit: ITV

Who will be in the Love Island final?

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole are the front-runners to win the show so far having stayed loyal to each other throughout, but with four weeks left to go and a Casa Amor shakeup on the way, it's still anyone's game.

Other current islanders left in the show include Aaron, AJ, Chloe, Danny, Faye, Hugo, Kaz, Liam, Lucinda, Millie, Teddy, and Toby.

When Casa Amor happens, a whole load of new, hot singles will enter the two gender-split villas in an attempt to make heads turn. We can't wait.

