Winter Love Island might have been a welcome distraction through January and February, but it doesn't take away from how much we love the summer series. What could be better than shunning all sunny social plans in favour of sitting inside each evening, watching the Islanders take part in challenges and attempting to find love?

Ahead of Love Island 2020, here's everything we know so far about the series.

Love Island 2020 has had 'the most amount of applications yet'

According to The Sun, this year's Love Island has had more applicants than ever before, with bosses planning virtual video call auditions for the summer series. "'Applications have gone through the roof since lockdown," an insider claimed. Never before have so many people applied in this six-week time span.

"Over seventy per cent of the applications have come from 18 to 28-year-olds and the videos being sent in have been more creative than ever as people have more time on their hands."

Fancy it?

APPLY HERE

Is Love Island definitely happening?

Laura Whitmore confirmed during the Winter Love Island final that the summer series was certainly happening, and applications for hopefuls were now open. "If you're at home thinking 'get me in that villa' then I have a treat for you," she revealed on Sunday 24 February. "The next series will be heading back to sunny Majorca this summer, so just pop over to ITV.com/loveisland for all the details of how to apply."



Whether coronavirus will throw a spanner into the works remains to be seen. According to The Sun, ITV bosses are following guidelines set by the World Health Organisation and Public Health England and hope to put a contingency plan in place if the virus continues to be a threat.

According to Variety, the show is looking likely to air August-September, instead of the usual June-July broadcast, as the lockdown rules have made it impossible for production to continue on its usual schedule.

Who will present Love Island 2020?

According to a source at The Sun, Laura Whitmore has been eyed up to present Love Island for the foreseeable future, after a successful series this winter. According a source, "Laura was an instant hit on Love Island, and when the winter series wrapped, the producers knew straight away they wanted her back.

"Her team at M&C Saatchi have more meetings with Love Island boss Richard Cowles in the diary and have laid out a deal to put to them for approval. The package is worth £1million, which includes Laura’s salary and expenses for both the summer series of Love Island this year and the winter series next year."

Who will star in Love Island 2020?

Good question! Sadly the cast hasn't been released yet, and usually isn't made public until the week of the launch, but some rumours are already flying around about who might make up the villa.



According to a report from Daily Mail, influencer Nikita Rai was eyed up as a Casa Amor contestant for Winter Love Island, but producers decided to hold her back for the summer series. "They producers believe she would be better suited for the summer series as they’ve not yet had anyone like her in the original line up before," a source commented.

"She is extremely excited to be taking part in the show and the producers are certain she will be a perfect fit with the nature of Love Island."

Do we have a Love Island 2020 start date yet?

Not yet, but last year's series five kicked off on Monday 3rd June, so we can assume 2020's series will be similar. That said, coronavirus may have something to do with postponing or changing the original date - we'll have to wait and see.

As for how long the 2020 series will be? Well, we don't know that either. But 2017 series was seven weeks long and the 2018 and 2019 series were eight weeks long. So could the 2020 series be a whopping nine weeks long? Here's hoping.

