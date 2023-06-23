If You Love Ice Cream, You Have To Apply For This Job Of A Lifetime

It's officially summertime, and the last thing we want to think about is work. That is, unless, we're talking about Van Leeuwen's brand new Lead Ice Cream Taster position.

The New York-based ice cream brand is on the hunt to hire someone for this dream job, and as you can imagine, the role comes with lots of sweet perks.

As the first order of business, the person chosen as Lead Ice Cream Taster will be flown to NYC to help Van Leeuwen celebrate their 15th anniversary. They'll also be able to put their ice cream expertise to the test as they work with the Van Leeuwen team to create new flavors.

Last but not least, what would the role of Lead Ice Cream Taster be without an entire year of free ice cream?

“We wanted to do something really special to mark our 15th year anniversary and offer someone a front row seat to experience all the fun that comes along with making ice cream,” said Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO, in a statement. “I can’t count the number of times over the years people have said ‘if you ever need an ice cream taster!’ – so now's your chance! If you’ve ever wanted to eat ice cream every day or had ice cream flavor ideas, this is for you – our customers often have the best ideas so we’re excited to see what the LICT comes up with!”

Those who would like to be considered for the role of Lead Ice Cream Taster are asked to submit a video to Van Leeuwen answering a handful of questions. For more info on what you should include in your video, visit VanLeeuwenIceCream.com.

