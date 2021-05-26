Love Holly Willoughby’s blue and white gingham dress? It’s from this sustainable fashion brand

Eva Waite-Taylor
·4 min read
&lt;p&gt;Go for gingham with Holly&#x002019;s sustainable dress&lt;/p&gt; (iStock/The Independent)

Go for gingham with Holly’s sustainable dress

(iStock/The Independent)

There’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and this week looks to be no different when it comes to proving her sartorial flair.

Yesterday, Holly introduced us to a statement polka dot skirt from Monsoon, pairing it with a white shirt from Whistles – a look we’ll certainly be recreating for ourselves.

And for today’s show, where Holly and her co-presenter are putting your beauty questions to skincare guru Caroline Hirons, she’s opted for a summer-ready dress from one of our favourite sustainable fashion brands: Franks London.

Every piece in the brand’s limited-run, made-to-order collections is made using upcycled fabrics, bettering the environment and reducing unnecessary waste. And Holly’s blue and white seersucker gingham dress is certainly swoon-worthy – providing some serious bank holiday weekend outfit inspo.

Having rid itself of its association with primary school summer dress or dowdy picnic blankets, gingham has had a revamp and is the pattern to be seen in this season. So, if you want to recreate Holly’s sustainable look, here’s how to get your hands on the dress.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence choices. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a dress from a sustainable clothing brand, Franks London. Each care label details who made the item as well as the fabric composition.

The blue and white gingham print couldn’t be any more summer-ready, while the puff sleeves are bang on trend. It’s safe to say we’re already obsessed.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Franks London the Michelle dress: £190, Franksldn.co.uk

Franks London
Franks London

This gorgeous tie-back midi dress is made in London and designed by digital content creator, Michelle Driscoll. The brand keeps its production line small with a made to order service, promoting kinder practices. With the high-quality fabrics used, this piece has been made to last – making it a potential staple in your spring/summer wardrobe for years to come.

Buy now

New Look blue gingham V-neck midi dress: £25.99, Newlook.com

New Look
New Look

Owing to the fact that Frank London’s dress is sustainably made, the price is a little more expensive than Holly’s usual picks. If your budget doesn’t quite stretch, we’ve found a similar high street alternative.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Looking for more summer styling inspiration? Read our guide to the best women’s dresses

Latest Stories

  • Campbell's first playoff goose egg has Leafs 1 win away from series win

    Jack Campbell made 32 saves to record his first post-season shutout and Alex Galchenyuk tallied three points as the Maple Leafs beat the Canadiens to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

  • Ron MacLean sparks controversy with odd joke during Leafs-Habs game

    “You have a photo of a guy with his tarp off, you’re definitely positive for something,” MacLean quipped during Sportsnet's Leafs-Habs broadcast.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers even series at 1-1; Clippers lose at home again

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.

  • Jordan Staal heroic again in Canes' OT win over the Preds

    Jordan Staal buried a rebound at 2:03 of overtime to give the Hurricanes a come-from-behind win and a 3-2 series lead over the Predators on Tuesday night.

  • 'Hockey Guy' Stephen A. Smith delightfully shreds the Oilers

    Top ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had some words for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers after they were brutally swept by the Jets.

  • Prized prospect Alek Manoah set to make first Blue Jays start

    Top Blue Jays pitching prospect Alek Manoah will make his major-league debut on Wednesday night when he starts for Toronto against the New York Yankees.

  • Wayne Gretzky steps down from role with Oilers to join TNT

    One day after the Edmonton Oilers were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, Wayne Gretzky decided to step away from his role as vice chairman of the organization.

  • Andrew Wiggins commits to Team Canada this summer

    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins announced his commitment to Team Canada on Monday.

  • Julius Randle wins Most Improved Player after leading Knicks to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • McDermott 'concerned' Bills won't reach NFL vaccination threshold

    McDermott has been vaccinated, but not enough Bills players have followed his lead.

  • Bryson DeChambeau fuels Koepka beef with weird workout video

    Can we please see these guys paired at the U.S. Open next month?

  • Oilers' many issues exposed in revealing postseason exit

    All that regular season progress doesn't cover for the fact that the Oilers remain deeply flawed.

  • New Era appears to pull bizarre 'Local Market' caps after widespread mockery on MLB Twitter

    These hats were bad, y'all. Incredibly bad.

  • Joe Burrow throws during OTAs just six months after tearing ACL, MCL

    Joe Burrow took another huge step in his recovery from knee surgery.

  • Cleveland RHP Zach Plesac fractures hand while 'aggressively' taking his shirt off

    Baseball players and stupid injuries. Name a more iconic duo.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • The legend of Luka Doncic grows with a masterful demolition of the Clippers

    Luka Doncic is entering the consciousness of certainties we’ll expect in postseasons to come, following yet another demolishing of the favored Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Former Celtics star Kyrie Irving hopes not to hear 'subtle racism' from Boston crowd

    When his Brooklyn Nets travel to Boston for Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday night, Kyrie Irving will make his first appearance in front of the TD Garden faithful since his controversial exit from the Celtics.

  • Doncic and Mavs beat Clippers 127-121, take 2-0 series lead

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 39 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 28 and the Dallas Mavericks again outshot the NBA’s best 3-point team in a 127-121 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and Maxi Kleber had 13. Hardaway hit a playoff career-high six 3-pointers and Doncic had five as Dallas was 18 of 34 from long-range. The Mavs made 17 3-pointers in winning Game 1 on Saturday. The Clippers were led by Kawhi Leonard, who scored 30 of his 41 in the first half. Paul George had 28 points and 12 rebounds. Game 3 is Friday in Dallas. The Clippers threw just about every body they had at Doncic in an effort to slow the player that burned them with a triple-double in Game 1. But once again, the All-Star got plenty of help from his supporting cast. The Clippers, who led the league with 41% 3-point shooting, went 13 of 33 from long range. They regained their touch in the fourth, when they made five and twice cut their deficit to four points, but Josh Richardson made four straight free throws over the final 21 seconds to preserve the victory. George was just 1 of 7 from long range. The Clippers made 11 3-pointers in Game 1. Dallas led by 13 in the fourth on a 3-pointer by Porzingis. The Clippers cut their deficit to 114-109 on two 3-pointers by Marcus Morris, sandwiched around George's dunk. But Morris soon fouled out. Doncic scored on consecutive drives and Porzingis dunked with George chasing him for a 120-111 lead. Leonard made his fourth 3-pointer and Terance Mann scored to draw the Clippers within four, but Hardaway hit from long range. The Mavs dominated the third, outscoring the Clippers 30-19 to take a 101-92 lead into the fourth. They made five 3-pointers, with Hardaway hitting one to open the quarter and Doncic hitting one to end it. In between, the Clippers missed shots, including George's miss on a wide-open dunk. George and Morris picked up their third fouls. Just like in Game 1, the Mavs got off to a strong start. They led by nine on their way to hitting five 3-pointers in the first, when they made 15 of 24 shots. Leonard carried the Clippers in the first half with 30 points, the most he's scored in either half of a postseason game. The teams were tied nine times in the second quarter, with Rajon Rondo's basket giving the Clippers a 73-71 lead at halftime. TIP-INS Mavericks: Doncic's 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in Game 1 made him the first player in NBA history with three triple-doubles in his first seven career playoff games. Clippers: Leonard's 18 points in the first were his most in a quarter in the postseason. ... Their 73 points was the second-most scored in the first half of a postseason game in franchise history. ... Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, a Texas native, talked with Hall of Famer Jerry West at halftime. Doncic ran over to trade greetings with Mahomes as the crowd heckled him. PORZINGIS FINED Porzingis was fined $50,000 for violating the league's COVID-19 rule banning players from entering nightclubs or similar businesses. It said he was at a club Sunday, a day after the Mavericks' 113-103 win in Game 1. The NBA said the violation by Porzingis didn’t create risks related to the spread of the virus and a quarantine wasn’t necessary. The rule bars players from entering nightclubs regardless of their vaccination status. Coach Rick Carlisle said the matter was addressed internally. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press