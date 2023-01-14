I Love The Gym. But If You Don't, Here's How To Make Tricky Sessions Easier

Georgia Lockstone
·5 min read
Everything you need to smash your gym session on those days you really aren't feeling it
Everything you need to smash your gym session on those days you really aren't feeling it

Everything you need to smash your gym session on those days you really aren't feeling it

You’re reading Move, the nudge we need to get active, however makes us happiest and healthiest.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Even though I usually love going to the gym, I definitely still have days where I struggle to properly get into my session.

But whether I’m dealing with a practical issue like my phone being low on battery, or I’m simply lacking the motivation after a long week, certain problem-solving products in my gym bag can really help me power through, and get my workout done.

Suitable for beginners and experienced exercisers alike, these are my gym bag must-haves for tackling everything from muscle cramps and callused hands to low energy and motivation levels.

Always bring a sports water bottle to ensure you stay hydrated
Always bring a sports water bottle to ensure you stay hydrated

Amazon

Always bring a sports water bottle to ensure you stay hydrated

Nothing ruins a good workout quite like getting to the gym to find your water bottle has leaked all over your bag. With its flip straw, non-slip silicone band seal, and hardy material, this is the most trustworthy bottle I’ve found. And best of all, it can even go in the dishwasher!

£8.99 from Amazon

Keep a mini power bank in your bag in case your phone runs out of juice
Keep a mini power bank in your bag in case your phone runs out of juice

Amazon

Keep a mini power bank in your bag in case your phone runs out of juice

If there’s even the slightest chance that my phone might die on me in the gym, then I’m not going, as I can’t face not being able to listen to music. This mini portable iPhone charger takes up barely any space in my bag, and helpfully has no visible cable as it plugs straight into my phone.

£23.99 from Amazon

If wisps of hair are getting in your way, reach for this trusty styling gel
If wisps of hair are getting in your way, reach for this trusty styling gel

Amazon

If wisps of hair are getting in your way, reach for this trusty styling gel

I really enjoy doing sprints at the gym – but having any hair in my face really puts me off – so I have to be confident that my shoulder-length hair is slicked back into a bun with real hold and force. This is the only styling gel I’ve found that is well and truly up to the task.

£5.39 from Amazon

Do resistance work on those days where you just can’t pick the weights up
Do resistance work on those days where you just can’t pick the weights up

Amazon

Do resistance work on those days where you just can’t pick the weights up

Occasionally, I’ll get to the gym and just immediately know my achy body can’t handle weights today. So, instead of just going home, I pull out my trusty long resistance band, lay out a mat, and turn my session into focusing on stretching, flexibility, and recovery instead.

£5.99 from Amazon

Power up your session by sipping on pre-workout that actually tastes good
Power up your session by sipping on pre-workout that actually tastes good

Amazon

Power up your session by sipping on pre-workout that actually tastes good

Packed with punch ingredients, it’s well worth sipping on some pre-workout if you’re in need of a boost before you hit the barbell. A tropical tasting concoction of muscle-building BCAAs, fatigue reducing vitamin B6, and a hint of trusty caffeine, this drink is sure to supercharge your workout.

£6.59 (was £11.99) from Amazon

Make sure you’ve got a small towel on you for easily wiping down equipment
Make sure you’ve got a small towel on you for easily wiping down equipment

Amazon

Make sure you’ve got a small towel on you for easily wiping down equipment

From wiping sweat off your brow during a tough session to quickly cleaning down any benches or equipment after you’ve used them, a good gym towel is an absolute must-have. This one is available in loads of different sizes and colours, and is made from a super soft microfibre material.

£8.99 from Amazon

Invest in high-quality earphones that were designed with sport in mind
Invest in high-quality earphones that were designed with sport in mind

Amazon

Invest in high-quality earphones that were designed with sport in mind

Because having to constantly push my earphones back in when I’m on the treadmill really annoys me, I always like to make sure they’ve got movement-friendly features. These ones come with a choice of three different ear adaptors, and four different ear fins, so you can be sure that you’ve got the perfect ergonomic fit.

£99.99 from Amazon

Always have protein bars to hand for some pre or post workout fuel
Always have protein bars to hand for some pre or post workout fuel

Amazon

Always have protein bars to hand for some pre or post workout fuel

If I haven’t eaten since lunch, and I’m heading to the gym straight from the office, I generally find my workouts quite sluggish. So I always have one of these delicious protein bars when I’m leaving work – and I’ve found the extra boost really helps perk me up.

£20 from Amazon

Wear a Fitbit if you want to monitor your overall fitness journey
Wear a Fitbit if you want to monitor your overall fitness journey

Amazon

Wear a Fitbit if you want to monitor your overall fitness journey

Although it’s definitely not essential, I’ve always found that using a Fitbit or smart watch to monitor my workouts really helps me stay motivated. Plus, on the days when I really can’t be bothered, being able to look back on my phone and see how far I’ve come provides the push I need to get to the gym.

£44.99 (was £89.99) from Amazon

Bring a barbell pad if you want to avoid shoulder and hip bruises
Bring a barbell pad if you want to avoid shoulder and hip bruises

Amazon

Bring a barbell pad if you want to avoid shoulder and hip bruises

Despite consistently using a barbell in my training for a good couple of years, I still can’t get through a whole set of squats or hip thrusts if I don’t have my barbell pad. A coveted bit of kit, it can be pretty tough to find a spare one in the gym, so I always bring my own.

£12.99 (was £17.99) from Amazon

Wear a deodorant that you can trust to keep you dry and protected
Wear a deodorant that you can trust to keep you dry and protected

Amazon

Wear a deodorant that you can trust to keep you dry and protected

Clearly, everyone gets a little bit sweaty and smelly at the gym – but feeling too damp under my arms makes me feel really self-conscious. The perfect preventative measure, this roll-on is one of the best I’ve tried, and I love that it doesn’t leave white stains on my kit.

£3.50 from Amazon

If your trainers still need wearing in, invest in some blister plasters
If your trainers still need wearing in, invest in some blister plasters

Amazon

If your trainers still need wearing in, invest in some blister plasters

There’s nothing more upsetting than deciding to debut a new pair of trainers at the gym, only for them to wreak absolute havoc on your feet within minutes. So keeping a pack of blister plasters in your bag is always a good idea.

£9.20 from Amazon

Have a foam roller on hand so you can deal with any sudden cramps
Have a foam roller on hand so you can deal with any sudden cramps

Amazon

Have a foam roller on hand so you can deal with any sudden cramps

Great for loosening up any tight leg and back muscles, a foam roller will not only make a great addition to your post-workout stretching routine, but also help immediately alleviate any cramps or knots that are getting in the way of your gym session.

£13.99 from Amazon

Move celebrates exercise in all its forms, with accessible features encouraging you to add movement into your day – because it’s not just good for the body, but the mind, too. We get it: workouts can be a bit of a slog, but there are ways you can move more without dreading it. Whether you love hikes, bike rides, YouTube workouts or hula hoop routines, exercise should be something to enjoy.

More HuffPost Shopping

Latest Stories

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Jets' Woody Johnson would 'absolutely' spend for a vet QB

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Woody Johnson has watched the New York Jets miss the postseason for the past 12 years and feels the same way as the fans. He's frustrated. And wants that brutal, embarrassing run to end. Johnson, the Jets' owner since 2000, isn't issuing a playoff mandate for next season. He never has. But after what he called “a roller-coaster” season during which the Jets went 7-10 and ended with a six-game losing streak, he made it clear it's time for coach Robert Saleh and general m

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Maple Leafs defenceman T.J. Brodie back on injured reserve

    TORONTO — T.J. Brodie is back on the sidelines. The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed the veteran defenceman on injured reserve with a rib issue after he sat out Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Brodie missed 12 games earlier this season with an oblique injury. The 32-year-old has two goals and eight points in 28 appearances in 2022-23 for a blue-line corps that has dealt with a number of absences, with Brodie, Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin having already missed significant time.

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Several teams make big deals ahead of Canadian Hockey League trade deadlines

    When Windsor Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler learned that Shane Wright might be coming back to the Ontario Hockey League, he knew he had to start making some inquiries. Wright, who had been drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, was sent back to the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs on Jan. 6, a day after he won gold with Canada at the world junior hockey championship. Kraken GM Ron Francis said at the time that reassigning Wright from Seattle back to Kingston wo

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa

  • Robertson, Oettinger lead Stars past Islanders 2-1 in SO

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Robertson scored in regulation and picked up the only goal in the shootout to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Robertson wired a wrist shot over the glove of Sorokin in the shootout. Dallas' Jake Oettinger made 26 saves and stopped Mathew Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson in the shootout. Anders Lee scored the lone goal for New York and Ilya Sorokin finished with 23 saves in the first of a five-game Islanders homestand

  • Celtics pull away in 4th, beat Nets 109-98 for 5th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn 109-98 on Thursday night in the Nets' first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury. Marcus Smart added 16 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who played without Jaylen Brown because of an injury. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 16 points, teaming with fellow backup guard Payton Pritchard to lead the decisive spurt early in the fourth that sent the Celtics