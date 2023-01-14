I Love The Gym. But If You Don't, Here's How To Make Tricky Sessions Easier

Everything you need to smash your gym session on those days you really aren't feeling it

Everything you need to smash your gym session on those days you really aren't feeling it

You’re reading Move, the nudge we need to get active, however makes us happiest and healthiest.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Even though I usually love going to the gym, I definitely still have days where I struggle to properly get into my session.

But whether I’m dealing with a practical issue like my phone being low on battery, or I’m simply lacking the motivation after a long week, certain problem-solving products in my gym bag can really help me power through, and get my workout done.

Suitable for beginners and experienced exercisers alike, these are my gym bag must-haves for tackling everything from muscle cramps and callused hands to low energy and motivation levels.

Always bring a sports water bottle to ensure you stay hydrated

Amazon

Always bring a sports water bottle to ensure you stay hydrated

Nothing ruins a good workout quite like getting to the gym to find your water bottle has leaked all over your bag. With its flip straw, non-slip silicone band seal, and hardy material, this is the most trustworthy bottle I’ve found. And best of all, it can even go in the dishwasher!

£8.99 from Amazon

Keep a mini power bank in your bag in case your phone runs out of juice

Amazon

Keep a mini power bank in your bag in case your phone runs out of juice

If there’s even the slightest chance that my phone might die on me in the gym, then I’m not going, as I can’t face not being able to listen to music. This mini portable iPhone charger takes up barely any space in my bag, and helpfully has no visible cable as it plugs straight into my phone.

£23.99 from Amazon

If wisps of hair are getting in your way, reach for this trusty styling gel

Amazon

If wisps of hair are getting in your way, reach for this trusty styling gel

I really enjoy doing sprints at the gym – but having any hair in my face really puts me off – so I have to be confident that my shoulder-length hair is slicked back into a bun with real hold and force. This is the only styling gel I’ve found that is well and truly up to the task.

Story continues

£5.39 from Amazon

Do resistance work on those days where you just can’t pick the weights up

Amazon

Do resistance work on those days where you just can’t pick the weights up

Occasionally, I’ll get to the gym and just immediately know my achy body can’t handle weights today. So, instead of just going home, I pull out my trusty long resistance band, lay out a mat, and turn my session into focusing on stretching, flexibility, and recovery instead.

£5.99 from Amazon

Power up your session by sipping on pre-workout that actually tastes good

Amazon

Power up your session by sipping on pre-workout that actually tastes good

Packed with punch ingredients, it’s well worth sipping on some pre-workout if you’re in need of a boost before you hit the barbell. A tropical tasting concoction of muscle-building BCAAs, fatigue reducing vitamin B6, and a hint of trusty caffeine, this drink is sure to supercharge your workout.

£6.59 (was £11.99) from Amazon

Make sure you’ve got a small towel on you for easily wiping down equipment

Amazon

Make sure you’ve got a small towel on you for easily wiping down equipment

From wiping sweat off your brow during a tough session to quickly cleaning down any benches or equipment after you’ve used them, a good gym towel is an absolute must-have. This one is available in loads of different sizes and colours, and is made from a super soft microfibre material.

£8.99 from Amazon

Invest in high-quality earphones that were designed with sport in mind

Amazon

Invest in high-quality earphones that were designed with sport in mind

Because having to constantly push my earphones back in when I’m on the treadmill really annoys me, I always like to make sure they’ve got movement-friendly features. These ones come with a choice of three different ear adaptors, and four different ear fins, so you can be sure that you’ve got the perfect ergonomic fit.

£99.99 from Amazon

Always have protein bars to hand for some pre or post workout fuel

Amazon

Always have protein bars to hand for some pre or post workout fuel

If I haven’t eaten since lunch, and I’m heading to the gym straight from the office, I generally find my workouts quite sluggish. So I always have one of these delicious protein bars when I’m leaving work – and I’ve found the extra boost really helps perk me up.

£20 from Amazon

Wear a Fitbit if you want to monitor your overall fitness journey

Amazon

Wear a Fitbit if you want to monitor your overall fitness journey

Although it’s definitely not essential, I’ve always found that using a Fitbit or smart watch to monitor my workouts really helps me stay motivated. Plus, on the days when I really can’t be bothered, being able to look back on my phone and see how far I’ve come provides the push I need to get to the gym.

£44.99 (was £89.99) from Amazon

Bring a barbell pad if you want to avoid shoulder and hip bruises

Amazon

Bring a barbell pad if you want to avoid shoulder and hip bruises

Despite consistently using a barbell in my training for a good couple of years, I still can’t get through a whole set of squats or hip thrusts if I don’t have my barbell pad. A coveted bit of kit, it can be pretty tough to find a spare one in the gym, so I always bring my own.

£12.99 (was £17.99) from Amazon

Wear a deodorant that you can trust to keep you dry and protected

Amazon

Wear a deodorant that you can trust to keep you dry and protected

Clearly, everyone gets a little bit sweaty and smelly at the gym – but feeling too damp under my arms makes me feel really self-conscious. The perfect preventative measure, this roll-on is one of the best I’ve tried, and I love that it doesn’t leave white stains on my kit.

£3.50 from Amazon

If your trainers still need wearing in, invest in some blister plasters

Amazon

If your trainers still need wearing in, invest in some blister plasters

There’s nothing more upsetting than deciding to debut a new pair of trainers at the gym, only for them to wreak absolute havoc on your feet within minutes. So keeping a pack of blister plasters in your bag is always a good idea.

£9.20 from Amazon

Have a foam roller on hand so you can deal with any sudden cramps

Amazon

Have a foam roller on hand so you can deal with any sudden cramps

Great for loosening up any tight leg and back muscles, a foam roller will not only make a great addition to your post-workout stretching routine, but also help immediately alleviate any cramps or knots that are getting in the way of your gym session.

£13.99 from Amazon

Move celebrates exercise in all its forms, with accessible features encouraging you to add movement into your day – because it’s not just good for the body, but the mind, too. We get it: workouts can be a bit of a slog, but there are ways you can move more without dreading it. Whether you love hikes, bike rides, YouTube workouts or hula hoop routines, exercise should be something to enjoy.



More HuffPost Shopping