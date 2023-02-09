I love my French bulldogs – but I think it’s time for them to be banned in Britain

Laura Perkes photographed at her home in Hertfordshire with her French bulldogs Frank, Tiger and Poppy - John Lawrence

“No, no, no, I wouldn’t recommend one,” says Laura Perkes. They snort loudly and choke on their own tongues, they’re expensive and most tragically of all, they make Perkes sad. She isn’t referring to an unfortunate family member or any sort of menagerie of exotic pets but her four French bulldogs.

Frank, Dolly, Poppy and Tiger sound sweet. They look adorable too and they are gentle. But Perkes would never buy another French bulldog. In fact, she is painfully aware that her dogs could be about to be cancelled.

French bulldog ownership is up, with more than 54,000 registered in 2021. On paper, they should be ideal pets – not too big with a gentle temperament. But the way they have been bred means they come with breathing and eye problems that can be expensive and traumatic – so much so that in the Netherlands they are about to be banned. Last month, plans were announced in the Netherlands to make the ownership of designer pets including pugs and French bulldogs illegal. In 2014, the country outlawed the breeding of brachycephalic (short-snouted) dogs like King Charles spaniels, pugs, French bulldogs, shar peis and shih tzus, but the proposed legislation would ban owning the dogs entirely.

Perkes, a small-business owner from Hertfordshire, sees the logic. “It feels harsh but until we stop the issues are just going to get worse, so yes, I’d support a ban on them here too,” she says.

She bought hers in the summer of 2013, for £1,500 each. She had always wanted a dog so she and her husband did their research, found a local breeder with a good reputation and brought Frank home.

It started so well. “He was well-trained, well-behaved, great entertainment, great with kids, friendly and lovable,” she says. The couple were so smitten that they added the other three French bulldogs to their household.

Brachycephalic dogs are characterised by their small frames, short snouts and bulbous eyes - John Lawrence

She had heard that French bulldogs have breathing issues because of their short snouts but until she experienced their distress, overheating and panting, she “didn’t know how bad it was”.

Story continues

It’s expensive too. Every few months, she has to take them to the vet, which means hefty bills that start at £45 and rapidly rise.

Brachycephalic dogs are characterised by their small frames, short snouts and bulbous eyes. However, the same features which owners find aesthetically pleasing can be immensely harmful to the dogs’ health.

Many struggle to give birth naturally due to the mismatch between their narrow pelvises and their offspring’s large heads and, as Perkes discovered, these breeds are also plagued by breathing issues.

Despite this, Perkes adores her dogs and wants to do the best for them. French bulldogs have shorter than average life expectancies – around nine years. The average dog lives for around 15 years. While she wouldn’t get more French bulldogs, Perkes is not about to give hers up. So what can be done? Perkes took them to the Cambridge Vet School for a proper physical assessment. Vets recommended two of the dogs needed surgery to have their nostrils widened, and one would need his soft palate reduced, with a bill of several thousand pounds.

Eye problems are also common in brachycephalic dogs, whose eyes can be so large that their eyelids can’t close. The dogs are also at risk because their lack of snout means they are more likely to scratch or bump their eyes into things.

“All of our dogs have had eye ulcers,” says Perkes. “It tends to be once they get to about six or seven, that’s when we see the issues. I’d say the eye problems have been worse than the breathing issues.”

Vets told Perkes that this was just a feature of the breed and there wasn’t anything to be done about it. Since then it has been non-stop. “Frank had two eye ulcers in 2021 and one last year,” she says. “With his first ulcer, they had to call out a specialist from Cambridge Vet School to treat it. The second ulcer wasn’t as deep but took 16 weeks to heal.”

Frank had two eye ulcers in 2021 and one last year - John Lawrence

Many owners like Perkes have blamed The Kennel Club’s strict breed standards for encouraging unhealthy facial features in brachycephalic dogs, though in a statement to The Daily Telegraph, spokesman Bill Lambert refuted the suggestion.

“Breed standards describe a dog’s characteristics and are reviewed and informed by ongoing breed-specific health data, and are explicit that any conditions or exaggerations which are detrimental to health should be avoided – but they aren’t a reference point for the vast majority,” said Lambert. “We urgently need to see people choosing dogs not just because they like the way they look, which is often driven by celebrity and social media, and instead find responsible breeders who use the tools available and prioritise health, as described in the breed standard. We continue to work with vets, welfare organisations and breed clubs to urge would-be owners to ‘stop and think before buying a flat-faced dog’, and to curb the increasing numbers of rogue breeders filling demand for these dogs.”

This is a similar position to the one taken by the Blue Cross, which advocates for cracking down on rogue breeders. Since 2020, the pet charity says its vets have treated over 5,000 brachycephalic animals with breathing operations, eye-injuring repairs and emergency C-sections. “Numerous health problems have stemmed from a vicious cycle of overbreeding to meet the astronomical demand for flat-faced breeds such as French bulldogs and pugs,” says Becky Thwaites, head of public affairs at Blue Cross. “We’re calling on the Government to crackdown on irresponsible breeders.”

Could French bulldogs and pugs become endangered species? From Perkes’s point of view, it sounds like that could be for their own good.