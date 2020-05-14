The best LGBTQ dating apps for Android and iOS

Online dating can be frustrating. Finding users who have things in common with you can take time, and the interfaces and features of different dating apps and websites don’t always make this task easy.

We’ve selected some of the best dating apps designed for the LGBTQ community for Android and iOS. Learning more about the different features of these apps will help you find an app that corresponds to the kind of online dating experience you would like to have.

Scruff

Scruff allows you to browse through millions of profiles from nearby and around the world. Targeted toward men who have, or like, a little scruff, the app gives you options to search for different types of guys. The developers at Scruff have taken lots of steps to make the app more inclusive to everyone in the GBTQ community, from being the first to include an option for the transgender community to removing the requirement to list an ethnicity when setting up a profile. Scruff is a free app, but if you want access to more advanced search features, user videos, and message histories, you’ll need to pay $14.99 a month for Scruff Pro.

Android iOS

LGBTQutie

If you’re looking for something a little more substantial than a hookup, LGBTQutie is a great option. A relative newcomer to the dating app scene, LGBTQutie was created to foster meaningful relationships. From dates to friendships, this app can help you connect to an inclusive community with similar interests. People can sign up for free, although you have to pay $10 per month for a premium membership, which grants you access to such features as video chat, the ability to see who has viewed your profile, advanced search options, and the ability to initiate instant messaging.

Android iOS

Grindr

If you’re tired of dating apps that don’t include the trans and queer communities, Grindr is a perfect solution. As the largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people, you won’t be short of choices when looking for a date. The app uses your phone’s location to find other members nearby. It’s a fun app for chatting, trading photos, and meeting up with people. It now has over four million daily active users in 200 countries, so it’s one of the larger LGBTQ dating apps around. It’s free to use, although it also offers Grindr Xtra, which starting from $12 per month is a premium subscription service providing an ad-free experience with additional features.

Android iOS

Tinder

Tinder is not just for straight folks. Tinder lets you swipe right on people across the LGBTQ spectrum. Tinder, along with Grindr, has added a number of new features to make it welcoming to trans and queer users. With 1.6 billion swipes every day, you’re sure to find someone to spend an evening, or a lifetime, with on Tinder. While the app is free, Tinder Gold is a paid option that allows you to see a list of people who’ve swiped right on your profile. Its price varies depending on your age and location, and on the length of the subscription you choose.

Android iOS

Hornet

Boasting over 25 million registered users and four million daily active users, Hornet is one of the world’s largest dating apps for gay and bi men. Founded in 2011, it’s as much a social network as a dating app, enabling you to create your own news feeds, join groups, and generally immerse yourself in online gay communities. It’s free to use, although the VIP service — which removes the ubiquitous ads and lets you see who has checked out your profile — will set you back anything from $4.67 to $10 per month, depending on the length of your subscription.

Android iOS

Chappy

Launched in 2017, Chappy is one of the newer dating apps to come along. Chappy allows guys to chat with other men without all of the stigma attached to gay dating apps. Chappy adds a number of security features, such as requiring you to upload a picture of your face, and alerting you if someone tries to grab a screenshot of your image. Like Tinder, you also have to be matched with someone before you can trade messages. Unlike Tinder, it features functionality devoted specifically to making friends, Chappy Friends. Backed by Whitney Wolfe, the co-founder of Tinder and CEO of Bumble, Chappy is growing a devoted member base and is entirely free.

Android iOS

Scissr

Another relative newcomer to the LGBTQ dating app scene, Scissr is a gorgeous dating app for women. In addition to providing the standard dating app fare, it also promises to provide a safe space for women to find love, friendships, and build community. While a number of lesbian dating apps have a huge problem with fake profiles (and men posing as women), Scissr does an excellent job of weeding these out so you know who you’re actually talking to.

Android iOS

Growlr



Targeted toward bears and their admirers, Growlr boasts two million members and over 200,000 daily active users. With Growlr, it’s easy to chat, send photos, or even send a shout-out to your town. Growlr is a free download but offers a Pro membership from $8 a month. Pro users can enjoy private videos, anonymous searching, and ad-free browsing. The downside? The app is in dire need of a redesign.

Android iOS