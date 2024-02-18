I love the fans dreaming – Gary O’Neil after Wolves’ win at Tottenham

Gary O’Neil welcomes Wolves supporters dreaming of Europe even if he is happy to play down such talk.

Wolves completed a Premier League double over Tottenham on Saturday with a 2-1 away win that moved them on to 35 points for the campaign.

It was Wolves’ fourth win from their last five matches and they are now only two points off seventh spot, which has earned Europa Conference League qualification in each of the last three seasons.

O’Neil said: “I haven’t seen the league table but I don’t really set goals in league table positions, especially with a group that I didn’t know when I joined and most of the talk at that point was around relegation!

“To switch talk from relegation to Europe is a big jump.

“I’ll keep pushing them until the final whistle at Anfield at the end of May or hopefully beyond that if we’re able to keep a cup run going.

“Yeah, I love the fans dreaming. One of my favourite parts of the job is I am not allowed to get carried away and think about things that might happen, but I love them being able to think about it.

“If we were on 22 points right now, they would be worrying about, ‘how we get our next win and are we going to stay up?’.

“The fact we’ve got to 35 already, they can talk about a title charge for all I care!

“I am delighted they are enjoying themselves and we got to share another fantastic moment with them, which was really special.

“You can see the connection between the players and the fans, but we just need to keep trying to push it and improve everything.”

Joao Gomes was the two-goal hero for Wolves and the midfielder produced his stellar display in front of Brazil head coach Dorival Junior.

“Was Joao aware of the Brazil manager being here? I’m not sure,” O’Neil admitted.

“I think you know what you’re going to get with Joao whether there is one man and his dog watching or the Brazil manager or the Real Madrid manager or whoever else might want to watch Joao.

“I hope he’s just trying to impress me! It was a good day for him.”

Tottenham will have to lick their wounds for the next fortnight after next Friday’s scheduled match with Chelsea was postponed due to their opponents’ involvement in the Carabao Cup final.

Spurs will stay in England over the next two weeks and prepare for the visit of Crystal Palace on March 2 when Ange Postecoglou will hope to have Pedro Porro (muscle) and Destiny Udogie (knee) fit again.

The duo have produced 13 goal involvements between them this season, but the Spurs boss played down their absence.

Postecoglou said: “We’ve had a lot of injuries this year, we’ve certainly performed better than that when we have had injuries.

“So, I don’t think that’s the reason. Like I said our general level of performance wasn’t where it should be.”