If You Love Fall, This Best-Selling Graphic T-Shirt Is Made for You

It’s no secret that Halloween is going to be a bit different this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still make the most of it by decorating your space and binging on some classic scary movies. After all, as true fans of spooky season know, Halloween isn’t just a holiday but a way of life. So why not let your wardrobe reflect your love for the season?

Enter: Ounar’s “Basic Witch” T-shirt. The graphic tee you didn’t know you needed lets you announce your appreciation for all things fall, loud and proud, just as you should. It’s already become a number one best-seller on Amazon, and honestly, we’re not surprised in the least.

Buy It! Ounar Basic Witch T-Shirt in Gray, $10.99–$20.99; amazon.com

Hundreds of shoppers have already snagged the quirky best-seller and raved about how comfortable it is — and how much attention they get while wearing it. “I have had this shirt for almost a year and it feels and fits like new,” one reviewer said. “I get compliments every time I wear it! Fits and feels great!”

The statement T-shirt comes in three Halloween-ready colors — grey, purple, and orange — plus a bright tie-dye option, so there’s something for everyone. And if you’re looking to take the cozy factor up a notch, you can also get the grey version in a long-sleeve style.

While the comfy shirt is perfect for everyday wear throughout the fall, it can also double as an easy last-minute costume if you should find yourself in a pinch. “I wish all my T-shirts fit like this one,” another shopper said. “Highly recommend if you’re looking for an adult Halloween shirt. I’m pretty sure I’ll be wearing it beyond Halloween.”

Even though this Halloween may not look like we expected, there’s no reason you can’t mask up, enjoy a pumpkin spice latte, and embrace being a Basic Witch all season long. Head to Amazon to shop the festive T-shirt for less than $20.

