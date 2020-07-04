Love confirms status as exceptional filly with nine-length victory in the Oaks

Love ridden by jockey Ryan Moore wins the Investec Oak - PA

Love stamped herself as an exceptional filly when she added a runaway nine length victory in Saturday’s Investec Oaks to the 1,000 Guineas she won equally easily last month.

It was an eighth win in the fillies’ classic for Aidan O’Brien and she was the 49th to win both Classics but not even O’Brien will have had many better fillies than the chestnut with the white blaze.

“She was exceptional today,” said the clearly taken winning jockey Ryan Moore. “We always thought she was very good. She was good in the Guineas but today she took another step forward. She got the trip and the final furlong was her best. I don’t think she could have been more impressive.

“You never expect to win an Oaks such a long way. She was exceptional. Hopefully she has plenty to look forward to in the future and she’ll be a threat to anything.”

Classics are rarely won by large margins but the 11-10 favourite galloped right away from her stablemate Ennistymon who beat Love’s market rival Frankly Darling, who looked all at sea on the track but nevertheless not in the winner’s league, three quarters of length.

“We’re delighted,” said O’Brien. “Before the Guineas we though a mile might be a bit short. We were hoping the extra half mile would improve her. She has a long, low action, is very genuine, sticks her head out and tries. It would be hard to say we’ve had a better filly than that. She won the Guineas by four lengths and doubled that today.”

It is three years since Enable won the Oaks but rather than pack her off to stud John Gosden’s mare has come back in a bid to settle some unfinished business with the Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe in October – one possible long term destination for Love.

Jockey Ryan Moore reacts in the winner's circle after winning the Oaks Stakes - AFP

Having won two Arcs her quest for to become the first to win three was thwarted by a combination of the rain and Waldgeist last October. But connections have given her a second shot at history.

Last year she won the Coral-Eclipse first time out but Gosden has made it clear that, at six, she has been harder to get fit this season.

She is up against the front-running Ghaiyyath, O’Brien’s Japan, who arrives with the benefit of a run under his belt, and the Japanese mare Deirdre waiting to pick up the pieces if the fast run race falls apart towards the finish.

“Her metabolism is probably changing,” said Gosden before patting his stomach and adding “like all of us. She’s put on condition and it is harder to shift it than it has been in previous years. She’s still enjoying her training and has a great attitude in everything she does but the race will bring her on.”

Ghaiyyath broke the mile and a half track record at Newmarket in the Coronation Cup. Dropping back to a mile and a quarter does not look a problem but his best runs have invariably been after 100 day plus breaks.

Whether that is just co-incidence or whether he is best fresh we will find out on Sunday but I think he will take all the beating.

In France the third major European Derby in eight days takes place at Chantilly. The Andre Fabre trained Victor Ludorum, winner of the French 2,000 Guineas is favourite. Gosden sends over Mishriff, impressive winner of the Newmarket Stakes, while O’Brien has sends over two for it; Order of Australia and Fort Myers.

But if Jessica Harrington’s Alpine Star turns up for the Prix de Diane, the French Oaks, on the same card in anything like the form that saw her victorious in the Coronation Stakes at Ascot, she should win.