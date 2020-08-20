LoveCinema campaign launched to woo the nation back to the multiplex

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone bask in the glow of the cinema screen in 'La La Land'. (Credit: Lionsgate)

Industry body Cinema First has launched a new campaign, called #LoveCinema, aimed at encouraging the UK population back to the multiplex.

The centrepiece of the campaign is a montage of clips from films old and new, featuring more than 50 movies — including upcoming blockbusters like Tenet, No Time to Die and Wonder Woman 1984.

The montage was crafted by Empire Design and also features memorable moments from some of cinema’s most celebrated classics, from The Wizard of Oz to The Shawshank Redemption.

It’s set to three separate versions of This Little Light of Mine, with renditions by the Rend Collective, Dionne Warwick and one created especially for the campaign.

Cinemas in England were given the green light to open their doors from 4 July, having been closed for almost four months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

New releases have rubbed shoulders with classics in recent weeks, ahead of the release of Christopher Nolan’s time-bending Tenet on 26 August — the first major blockbuster of the summer.

Iain Jacob, chairman of Cinema First, said: “As an industry that employs over 20,000 dedicated people, of which 40% of are under the age of 30, they need our support.

“Cinemas are ready to welcome audiences back, and we are calling on the great British film-loving public to escape back to the cinema and enjoy a safer big screen experience.”

'Tenet' is the first big blockbuster of the summer, arriving as cinemas open after the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown. (Credit: Warner Bros)

Cinemas currently open in England are abiding by rules in order to enforce social distancing and minimise the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Allocated seating and pre-booked screenings are in operation, with start times staggered to reduce the numbers of people congregating in foyers and corridors.

Customers are now asked to wear face coverings until they take their seat in the auditorium.

Since cinemas opened their doors, classic films have been attracting audiences, including Star Wars classic Empire Strikes Back and a re-release of Christopher Nolan’s Inception to prepare audiences for Tenet.