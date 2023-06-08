‘I Love That for You’ Canceled at Showtime After One Season

“I Love That for You” will not move forward with a second season at Showtime. The network has canceled the comedy series executive produced by Vanessa Bayer, Jeremy Beiler and Jessi Klein after one season.

“’I Love That for You’ has completed its run on Showtime,” a spokesperson for the network disclosed on Wednesday evening. “We want to thank Vanessa, Jeremy and Jessi, along with the incredible cast and crew for their hard work and wish them the best going forward.”

The news comes nearly a year after “I Love That for You” completed its pilot season, airing a finale on June 19, 2022. The first season was composed of eight episodes, which broadcast weekly on Sunday evenings.

While Showtime is terminating its relationship with “I Love That for You,” the production is open to search for a new home by shopping to other networks.

Created by Bayer and Beiler, “I Love That for You” starred Bayer as a budding shopping channel on-air host who falsely claims that her childhood cancer has returned as a means to keep her job. The series also starred Molly Shannon, Paul James, Ayden Mayeri, Matt Rogers, Punam Patel and Jenifer Lewis. Along with Bayer, Beiler and Klein, the series was executive produced by Michael Showalter, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Jordana Mollick and Allyce Ozarski.

In Variety’s review of the initial season, chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario praised Bayer’s performance but wrote that “the show lacks the grain and texture of actual office life or a recognizable media environment.”

With the end of “I Love That for You,” Showtime is now nearly out of the sitcom business, with its sole comedy series left being Neil Patrick Harris-starrer “Uncoupled.” The network picked up the production after Netflix canceled it after one season.

After a winter regime change that saw longtime Showtime chief Chris Nevins be replaced by Chris McCarthy, the network has dramatically shifted its programming in recent months, canceling “American Gigolo,” “Let the Right One In” and “The L Word: Generation Q.”

