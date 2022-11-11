Love Is Blind's Zanab Jaffrey accuses Cole of body-shaming

George Lewis
·2 min read
cole barnett, zanab jaffrey, love is blind, season 3
Love Is Blind's Zanab accuses Cole of body-shamingNetflix

Love Is Blind season three spoilers follow.

Love Is Blind star Zanab Jaffrey has accused Cole Barnett of body-shaming following the season three reunion episode.

The couple were engaged heading into the season finale of the Netflix show, but Zanab left her partner at the altar before criticising him in the reunion episode for affecting her mental health and eating habits.

In an interview with Variety, Zanab expanded, saying she found some of Cole's remarks hurtful: "I did love him. The things he was saying to me did hurt. I was somehow trying to make myself desirable to him," she began.

Related: Love Is Blind's Colleen and Matt – Are they still together now?

"I've never had someone speak to me that way about my body or eating. That was very real for me. I did change what I was eating. I was just eating a banana. I did lose weight by the wedding day. It had nothing to do with fitting into my wedding dress," she explained.

Zanab, who revealed she had been in therapy since completing filming, said she is doing "great now" despite leaving the relationship "broken".

"I was sad that I had this great love and it didn't result in a healthy relationship that turned into a happy marriage," she said in reference to the outcome of the experiment. "I did go to therapy after the wedding, because I was like: 'When this comes out, I'm going to have to revisit this and I don't want to be slingshotted back to how low I feel right now.'"

Cole has not publicly responded to Zanab's claims, but Digital Spy have reached out to Netflix for further comment.

love is blind, season 3
Netflix

Related: Love Is Blind's Bartise and Nancy – Are they still together now?

Zanab's experience is the latest controversy for Love Is Blind, with host Nick Lachey recently responding to claims that the show has been 'cutting out the Black women'.

"I think that all you can do in terms of being in the show and being in the casting department is casting fairly and with great diversity," he said in reference to Lauren Speed-Hamilton's claims. "I think that they've done a good job of trying to do that. How it plays out, I can't really answer to that part of it other than I know it's not dictated or manipulated."

Love Is Blind season 3 is available on Netflix.

Beat (www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk) is a charity which raises awareness and understanding of eating disorders, and supports those affected by them. Beat now has a one-to-one secure messaging service. Its phone helpline for those aged 18 and over is 0808 801 0677, and there's also a dedicated Youthline for those under 18 – 0808 801 0711.

