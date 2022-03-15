Love is Blind's Shaina Hurley announces engagement to new boyfriend hours after going Instagram official

Photo credit: Shaina Hurley - Instagram

There's been almost as much drama surrounding the fall-out from Love is Blind s2 as there was during the actual show itself. From Shake's antics at the reunion to the secret couples we're only just finding out about now. Well, now there's even more news to add to the pile. Season 2 contestant Shaina Hurley has announced her engagement to boyfriend Christos Lardakis, just hours after the pair went Instagram official.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend Shaina revealed the news about her relationship to fans with a series of pictures of them in Mykonos, Greece together. Captioned, "My ride or die forever" the post showed the loved-up couple looking pretty cosy together, and also made us really jealous of the beautiful scenic trip.

While fans were busy commenting on the happy couple's post, congratulating them on their (very tanned) relationship, Shaina and Christos threw us yet another curveball and announcing their engagement!

The couple broke the news in an exclusive story with People, accompanied by a steamy PDA pic in which you can clearly see a large ring on Shaina's left hand.

According to a source the coupole got engaged on Thursday, just a few days before going Instagram official, with the news breaking shortly after.

"Shaina is engaged," the source told People. "She's been dating Christos for almost a year and this is the happiest I've ever seen her. He has stood by her side through all of the Love Is Blind drama and has been her steady in the storm."

The source added that Hurley is "such a sweetheart and has found a man who loves her and understands her."

Congratulations!





