Love Is Blind's Colleen Is Loving 'Low Key' Life with Matt on 2-Year Anniversary — If Only He'd Do the Dishes!

The couple, who met on season three of 'Love Is Blind' and said "I do" after facing several challenges on the way to the altar, marked their second wedding anniversary on Sunday

Colleen Reed/Instagram Colleen and Matt from 'Love Is Blind'

Love Is Blind's Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton have two down, and forever to go!

During an Ask Me Anything on her Instagram Story on Thursday, Reed, 27, revealed how the couple — who said “I do” on season 3 of the dating reality series — celebrated their second wedding anniversary earlier in the week on Sunday.

"It was my grandmother's 90th birthday this past weekend so we were in OK celebrating her with family!!" Reed shared. "Due to the timing of everything we ended up staying at Winstar casino on the way back to Dallas and had a BLAST. I have also been on the recovery from either a cold or something bad I ate so it was pretty low key but still a great weekend ❤️"

colleen reed/instagram Colleen Reed's Instagram Story

Reed — who recently moved in with Bolton, 29 — also answered a fan's question about how living together has been. (The duo moved in together in early June ahead of their two-year anniversary.)

"Amazing!" she said of their new living arrangements. "We're still figuring out who does what. Ya know? Like who takes out the trash? Dishes? Cooks? Let's all just make Matt do it all."

colleen reed/instagram Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton

Reed and Bolton confirmed they had moved in together with a celebratory post on Instagram last month.

“Honey I’m home,” the ballet dancer captioned a post that featured a series of photos of the pair posing in their new kitchen.

The Netflix star also added a middle finger emoji, seemingly referencing those who speculated their marriage was on the rocks due to their separate living arrangements.

Bolton captioned his own post, “WE did it OUR way 🤫”

Colleen Reed/Instagram Colleen and Matt from 'Love Is Blind'

Prior to moving in together, Reed appeared on Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee's podcast, Out of the Pods, to put rumors to rest as she revealed the couple “practically live together already” with how much time Bolton spent at her place.

“He basically stays at my place because it's closer to work," she added. "I don't think he's gone to his place once in the past month. So I'm excited to live with him outside of a studio."

Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Because the duo met and married on the reality show, Reed said they wanted to know what their relationship would look like in the real world before moving into a shared home.

"To kind of adapt to now living with someone, it takes a while," she explained. "It takes a second, and both of us didn't want to rush changing that, all of a sudden expediting that for other people."

Colleen Reed/Instagram Colleen and Matt from 'Love Is Blind'

Shortly after season 3 premiered, Bolton opened up to PEOPLE about the challenges that they faced along their journey to the altar and what led him to decide to meet Reed with an “I do.”

"Obviously there were a lot of conversations that you guys didn't see," he said in November 2022. "Going through those, I'm glad that we did go through those little stir-ups though because it allowed us to learn how we handle certain things."

"If I could take anything back, it would be not run away from that stuff," he continued, referencing his scenes in Malibu and Dallas, where he got into a fight with Colleen claimed he was "done" with the relationship while packing his bags.

"That was something that we kind of came to — 'Don't run away when something happens' — and I felt like I was kind of looking for an out," he shared.



“We saw so much potential, and it was just on the day of, we still didn't know. But when I saw her walking down the aisle, I was like, 'Listen, we've got too much potential,” Bolton continued. “‘This is such a great moment. We are meant for each other.' So we just had to do it. Can't pass it up."

Seasons 1-4 of Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.



Read the original article on People.