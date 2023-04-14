'LIB's Tiffany And Brett Had The Cutest Thing To Say About Each Other

Netflix

Spring has sprung, the sun is shining...and there’s a brand new finale for Love Is Blind season 4 out on Netflix. The perfect way to spend your weekend? I think yes.

The hit reality dating show came back for its fourth season on March 24, bringing 30 new singles to the pods, and the drama that is packed into the episodes is sure to have you glued to your TV screen. ICYMI (or got swept up in the litany of other dating dramas on the streamer), Love Is Blind takes 15 single women and 15 single men and has them go on dates with each other as they search for their soulmate. The catch? The dates take place in little pods, with a wall separating the couples.

The only way to see what’s on the other side of the wall is to get engaged and agree to marry each other...sight unseen, as hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey remind everyone at the beginning of the new season.

And while you might have a lot of questions about how effective this "love is blind" method works IRL, you also are likely curious to hear updates on the five couples that make it out of the pods and into the real world. Specifically, Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell. Everyone is, in a word, obsessed with these two. They really seem like a match made in heaven!

What has happened during season 4 so far?

This season brings a whole new level of drama, but Tiffany, 37, and Brett, 36, seem to just skate above it all, in a cloud of new love. Every season has that one couple that really has you believing in the whole process, and this time around, Tiffany and Brett solidly claim the title. From the moment they start chatting in the pods, the sparks are flying, and you're gonna find yourself grinning from the couch.

Brett, who is a design director and makes sneakers (okay, cool!), really opens up to Tiffany, who is ready to hear everything about him. He gives her the first shoe he ever designed, and gets real about his desire to get married soon.

Brett also tells Tiffany that his brother was killed in an accident after getting engaged. He says that the terrible event made him hyper aware of his own mortality, and Tiffany supports her man through the emotional moment. There are lots of tears, both in the pods and in my home.

Story continues

Only one snafu: Tiffany falls asleep as Brett is literally pouring his heart out to her and saying he's in love. Brett thinks Tiffany left the room, but in reality, she's curled up on the couch with her blanket. Brett is pretty hurt, but forgives Tiffany, and thankfully, everything gets back on track.

They get engaged.

Despite nap-gate, Tiffany and Brett get engaged. Their IRL meeting is adorable, and the physical attraction matches all of the emotional bonding in the pods. I have a good feeling about these two...

While some couples may be struggling to get, well, intimate, after meeting in person and heading off to Mexico, Tiffany and Brett are off to the races. Their honeymoon looks super romantic, and it really shows how sweet and connected they are as a couple.

Things definitely seem to go well in the real world, too. Tiffany's friends love Brett, and they just generally fit into each other's lives. They talk about difficult things, like Bougie Brett's tendency towards extravagant items (and a $1,200 bag!!), and Tiffany's stress about their impending wedding.

“I just want my mom [to be] in town and [also] trying to plan everything, like [making] sure the bridesmaids have everything for their dresses. It’s just all too much," Tiffany says at one point, per Us Magazine.

Of course, Brett calms her fears, like the good fiancé he is. Things seem pretty positive as they head to the aisle next week in episode 12.

They get married.

Yup, both Brett and Tiffany say "I do" (despite some hesitation beforehand) and they walk back down the aisle as happy as two clams.

Are they still together?

Yes! These two are living in wedded bliss RN. Right before the premiere, the stars sat down with Women's Health to chat about the wedding process (so they clearly make it to the altar, at the very least). Tiffany explains that she felt their journey was almost too good to be true.

"We had no hiccups," Tiffany says. "It was too perfect for me, and I'm sitting here trying to figure out am I making the right decision?"

Luckily, Tiffany says that she was able to lean on both Brett and her close friends during the chaotic time. "He has like that calming type of presence," she explains of Brett, before calling her friends her "sounding board."

"They know how to bring me back down. I'm an anxious person at heart, so it's just like having kind of those calming spirits around me, I was able to take a step back, delegate, and lean on my fiancé at that time for support."

For his part, Brett tells WH that Tiffany moved to Portland shortly after the wedding. “Married life has been great,” he adds. Together, they’ve been doing lots of traveling—Mexico, Houston, Columbia, visiting Brett’s fam in North Carolina.

“We're enjoying our life together. Our love is growing stronger every day,” Brett says. “We're great.”

Stay tuned for more updates from the LIB cast as the live reunion airs...

You Might Also Like