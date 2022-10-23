Love Is Blind’s Andrew responds to fake tear claims

Netflix

*Contains spoilers*

The pods are officially back and open for business! Love Is Blind season three has finally arrived on Netflix and viewers are already racing through the episodes. As well as watching a bunch of singletons attempt to find the love of their lives, many are confused about how a certain clip made the final cut.

The newest series has introduced us all to Andrew Y. Liu. He's a former operations director turned wildlife photographer, who seemed to be falling for fellow contestants Nancy Rodriguez through the pods.

The pair seemed to be getting on well, he shared his love of big cats and "sexual kung fu" as he described it, and even proposed to Nancy, but she turned him down.

And how did Andrew react to being dumped? Well this is the question that's confusing everyone. Speaking in his confessional Andrew was sharing his pain of being rejected and then he asks the producers if the cameras are still rolling and if he can use his eye drops.

Netflix

The producers then say if his eyes are hurting he can use the drops. Andrew then proceeds to fill his eyes with drops, begins crying and says: "I never thought I could care for someone that could bring me to tears."

And most recently over the weekend, Andrew took to his Instagram Stories (via Us Magazine), with a surprising response to the viral moment. In the first (of many) posts that feature Netflix's clip of the scene, he wrote "Could have at least edited out the pimple, guys". Uhhh...

Following this, Andrew went on to repost several fan reactions to the scene, including a meme by the Impractical Jokers implying that producers let him use the eye drops to fake emotions, without telling him it would make the final edit. "I cannot confirm nor deny due to my contract," Andrew replied. "How unfortunate".

Now, whilst the businessman continues to assert that his emotions were very much real, many fans are still sceptical and have taken to Twitter to share their questions, concerns and outright shock.

Story continues

One person said: "The visine tears???? ANDREW 💀💀💀."

And another joked: "One of the #LoveIsBlind producers had it out for Andrew and made sure the clip of him fake crying made it into the final cut."

one of the #LoveIsBlind producers had it out for andrew and made sure the clip of him fake crying made it into the final cut pic.twitter.com/NSkB9nqlyw — danielle (@hollyjgf) October 19, 2022

Andrew with the eye drops for fake tears saying totally rehearsed to camera “I never thought I could care for someone who brought me to tears” omg pls help 👀 #LoveIsBlind3 #LoveisBlind — mich ✨ (@mismatchedmich) October 19, 2022

Love is Blind producers when they let Andrew use the eye drops to fake tears and then left it in the final edit:#LoveIsBlind3 #LoveIsBlindNetflix pic.twitter.com/ARUZEqEol0 — African Viscountess Bridgerton✨ (@BornInKampala) October 19, 2022

So, what's your verdict? Well, according to LIB host Vanessa Lachey, Andrew was taking care of his dry eyes.

Speaking to Bustle she said: "Oh, he wasn't doing fake tears. He was taking care of his dry eyes."

Her husband and co-host Nick Lachey chimed in and said it was pretty muggy whilst filming. He's not wrong, have you seen some of those rejections? No wonder Andrew was crying (fake) tears.

Love Is Blind season three is available on Netflix now.

