This 'Love Is Blind' Spinoff Takes Couples Therapy To A New Level

The creators of Love Is Blind are back with a new reality show, The Ultimatum.

In the show, couples will trade partners with each other to find out if they want to marry their current partners or leave them for someone new.

The first eight episodes of the dating show will premiere on Netflix on April 6th.

Calling all Love Is Blind fans! If you couldn't get enough of the hit Netflix show, you're in luck. The creators of LIB announced the upcoming release of a new dating series called The Ultimatum.

Earlier today, Netflix dropped the trailer, and to say it was revealing would be a bit of an understatement. If you're already invested, here's everything to know so far.

What is The Ultimatum?

The Ultimatum is taking marriage experiments to a whole new level. The show will follow six couples that have considered marriage. However, one person in the relationship is ready to get married while the other isn't entirely ready to commit. Hence, the ultimatum: either get married or move on for good.

But if you thought this was going to be your average relationship counseling TV show, there's a major twist. Over the course of eight weeks, each contestant will choose a new potential partner from another couple to figure out whether they want to stay with their old partner and get married or leave them for someone else.

Now I don’t know about you, but this sounds like a recipe for a drama. As the season goes on, the contestants will be able to pick new partners that they’ll live with for three weeks. And by the end of the experiment, they'll have to make a decision.

The trailer tells us a whole lot.

The trailer shows short clips of the original couples getting to know their new partners, and I think it's safe to say that there will be plenty to talk about with this cast as many of them begin to question whether or not to give their partner an ultimatum brought more negatives than positives into their dynamics.

The trailer opens up with one of the girls saying, “The only thing scarier than losing you right now would be to marry you.” Another reveals in a confessional that “It’s weird to see the person you came here with dating someone else.” Meanwhile, other contestants sound like they're learning more about their needs in a relationship.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back to host.

Your favorite It couple is back for hosting duties. Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be guiding all 12 people throughout their journey. In the trailer, they warn the couples by suggesting that they, "Take a good look around at each other...You're gonna find out if there are people here who might be a better fit." The suspense is a killer.



When does the show premiere?

If you're already getting the urge to binge-watch season 1, you'll have to hold off for a little while longer. The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum premiere on Netflix on April 6th, while the finale and reunion will be available on April 13th.

