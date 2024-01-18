“Love Is Blind”'s Season 6 Singles Are Full of Tears and Hope — Get to Know All 30, Including Their Deal-Breakers!
Hailing from North Carolina, these 30 contestants share their greatest desires in their future spouses and which deal-breakers could turn into potential shortcomings before heading into the pods
Love Is Blind is headed to North Carolina!
Netflix announced a brand new cast for the highly anticipated sixth season of the dating reality show. In a teaser released on Wednesday, the streamer introduced 30 brand new singles who will enter the pods with the hope of emerging with their future partners.
Southern singles with professions ranging from flight attendant to cloud solutions architect are looking to find their person who they know is "waiting on the other side."
One of these hopefuls includes Ben, 34. When asked "What's dating like outside of here?" he replies, "You don't find connections anymore."
Related: 'Love Is Blind' Couples: Where Are They Now?
"I can't find someone who wants to connect on a more intimate level," Chelsea, 31, agrees before Amy, 34, adds, "I think I've been ready to meet the person. I just haven't figured out how to go about it."
Amy isn't the only one who believes she's ready to meet the one. A video producer named Drake, 32, also confesses it was time for him to find his other half.
"I'm ready to find love now because I love myself," he explains, "and in order to love someone else, you have to be in tune with yourself."
While sharing what they've learned to prepare themselves for love, a few of the ladies get emotional and other contestants like Kenneth, 26, open up about the challenges that have inspired them to seek connection.
Related: Netflix Sets Love Is Blind Season 6 Premiere — and Renews Show Through Season 7 — with a Fun Surprise from the Lacheys
"I lost my mom at an early age at 12 years old. I'm so proud of, like, just all that I've overcome and where I have been able to go based on that happening," he shares.
Other singles noted some of the deal-breakers that aren't up for negotiation once they step into the pods.
"Something I'm not going to sacrifice is my integrity. I'm a strong, proud black woman. I stand strong and the things that I believe in," Amber Desiree "AD", 33, notes as other women get candid about their desires to have kids.
Mackenzie, 25, says: "Whether I'm blessed enough to have them myself or have to adopt, it would be a deal-breaker if they didn't want to have children."
Related: Love Is Blind: The Biggest Bombshells from the Season 5 Reunion
In terms of what they hope to find with this experiment, Deion, 27 says he's "looking for somebody who can make me laugh. I'm big on like having a best friend as my partner." Jeramey, 32, adds, "Someone to grow and really match my energy with."
"We're all trying to find that perfect person," Vince, 35, says. "We're all looking for that same thing, just a little bit understanding goes a long way."
Though the method may be unconventional, Ben admits "I actually appreciate the logic behind it."
"I don't think there is anything that I wouldn't sacrifice to find the right person. I think my commitment to this is evidence of that," Matthew, 37, concludes with sincerity.
Meet all 30 singles here:
The Women
Brittany, 25, senior client partner
Alejandra, 28, financial consultant
Amber Desiree "AD", 33, real estate broker
Mackenzie, 25, makeup artist
Amy C., 34, PR director
Sarah Ann, 30, customer support manager
Danette, 33, flight attendant
Sunni, 34, business analyst
Laura, 34, account director
Jessica, 29, executive assistant
Danielle, 30, corporate comms
Chelsea, 31, flight attendant and event planner
Amy, 28, e-commerce specialist
Amber, 31, medical device sales
Ashley, 32, nurse practitioner
The Men
Matthew, 37, senior financial advisor
Kenneth, 26, middle school principal
Austin, 27, software sales
Jamal, 32, store director
Jimmy, 28, software sales
Vince, 35, lawyer
Clay, 31, enterprise sales / entrepreneur
Nolan, 31, management consultant
Trevor, 31, project manager
Drake, 32, video producer
Ariel, 32, mortgage broker
Jeramey, 32, intralogistics
Deion, 27, software sales
Ben, 34, cloud solutions architect
Johnny, 28, account executive
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Love Is Blind season 6 premieres Feb. 14 on Netflix.
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.