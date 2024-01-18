Advertisement

“Love Is Blind”'s Season 6 Singles Are Full of Tears and Hope — Get to Know All 30, Including Their Deal-Breakers!

Esther Kang
·5 min read

Hailing from North Carolina, these 30 contestants share their greatest desires in their future spouses and which deal-breakers could turn into potential shortcomings before heading into the pods

Love Is Blind is headed to North Carolina!

Netflix announced a brand new cast for the highly anticipated sixth season of the dating reality show. In a teaser released on Wednesday, the streamer introduced 30 brand new singles who will enter the pods with the hope of emerging with their future partners.

Southern singles with professions ranging from flight attendant to cloud solutions architect are looking to find their person who they know is "waiting on the other side."

One of these hopefuls includes Ben, 34. When asked "What's dating like outside of here?" he replies, "You don't find connections anymore."

<p>Netflix/ Youtube</p> 'Love Is Blind' season 6 star Ben

Netflix/ Youtube

'Love Is Blind' season 6 star Ben

Related: 'Love Is Blind' Couples: Where Are They Now?

"I can't find someone who wants to connect on a more intimate level," Chelsea, 31, agrees before Amy, 34, adds, "I think I've been ready to meet the person. I just haven't figured out how to go about it."

Amy isn't the only one who believes she's ready to meet the one. A video producer named Drake, 32, also confesses it was time for him to find his other half.

"I'm ready to find love now because I love myself," he explains, "and in order to love someone else, you have to be in tune with yourself."

While sharing what they've learned to prepare themselves for love, a few of the ladies get emotional and other contestants like Kenneth, 26, open up about the challenges that have inspired them to seek connection.

<p>Netflix/ Youtube</p> 'Love Is Blind' season 6 star Kenneth

Netflix/ Youtube

'Love Is Blind' season 6 star Kenneth

Related: Netflix Sets Love Is Blind Season 6 Premiere — and Renews Show Through Season 7 — with a Fun Surprise from the Lacheys

"I lost my mom at an early age at 12 years old. I'm so proud of, like, just all that I've overcome and where I have been able to go based on that happening," he shares.

Other singles noted some of the deal-breakers that aren't up for negotiation once they step into the pods.

"Something I'm not going to sacrifice is my integrity. I'm a strong, proud black woman. I stand strong and the things that I believe in," Amber Desiree "AD", 33, notes as other women get candid about their desires to have kids.

Mackenzie, 25, says: "Whether I'm blessed enough to have them myself or have to adopt, it would be a deal-breaker if they didn't want to have children."

<p>Netflix/ Youtube</p> 'Love Is Blind' season 6 star Mackenzie

Netflix/ Youtube

'Love Is Blind' season 6 star Mackenzie

Related: Love Is Blind: The Biggest Bombshells from the Season 5 Reunion

In terms of what they hope to find with this experiment, Deion, 27 says he's "looking for somebody who can make me laugh. I'm big on like having a best friend as my partner." Jeramey, 32, adds, "Someone to grow and really match my energy with."

"We're all trying to find that perfect person," Vince, 35, says. "We're all looking for that same thing, just a little bit understanding goes a long way."

Though the method may be unconventional, Ben admits "I actually appreciate the logic behind it."

"I don't think there is anything that I wouldn't sacrifice to find the right person. I think my commitment to this is evidence of that," Matthew, 37, concludes with sincerity.

Meet all 30 singles here:

The Women

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Brittany on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Brittany on 'Love is Blind'

Brittany, 25, senior client partner

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Alejandra on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Alejandra on 'Love is Blind'

Alejandra, 28, financial consultant

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Amber Desiree "AD" on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Amber Desiree "AD" on 'Love is Blind'

Amber Desiree "AD", 33, real estate broker

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Mackenzie on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Mackenzie on 'Love is Blind'

Mackenzie, 25, makeup artist

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Amy C on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Amy C on 'Love is Blind'

Amy C., 34, PR director

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Sarah Ann on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Sarah Ann on 'Love is Blind'

Sarah Ann, 30, customer support manager

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Danette on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Danette on 'Love is Blind'

Danette, 33, flight attendant

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Sunni on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Sunni on 'Love is Blind'

Sunni, 34, business analyst

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Laura on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Laura on 'Love is Blind'

Laura, 34, account director

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Jessica on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Jessica on 'Love is Blind'

Jessica, 29, executive assistant

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Danielle on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Danielle on 'Love is Blind'

Danielle, 30, corporate comms

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Chelsea on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Chelsea on 'Love is Blind'

Chelsea, 31, flight attendant and event planner

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Amy on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Amy on 'Love is Blind'

Amy, 28, e-commerce specialist

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Amber on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Amber on 'Love is Blind'

Amber, 31, medical device sales

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Ashley on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Ashley on 'Love is Blind'

Ashley, 32, nurse practitioner

The Men

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Matthew on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Matthew on 'Love is Blind'

Matthew, 37, senior financial advisor

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Kenneth on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Kenneth on 'Love is Blind'

Kenneth, 26, middle school principal

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Austin on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Austin on 'Love is Blind'

Austin, 27, software sales

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Jamal on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Jamal on 'Love is Blind'

Jamal, 32, store director

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Jimmy on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Jimmy on 'Love is Blind'

Jimmy, 28, software sales

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Vince on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Vince on 'Love is Blind'

Vince, 35, lawyer

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Clay on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Clay on 'Love is Blind'

Clay, 31, enterprise sales / entrepreneur

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Nolan on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Nolan on 'Love is Blind'

Nolan, 31, management consultant

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Trevor on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Trevor on 'Love is Blind'

Trevor, 31, project manager

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Drake on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Drake on 'Love is Blind'

Drake, 32, video producer

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Ariel on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Ariel on 'Love is Blind'

Ariel, 32, mortgage broker

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Jeramey on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Jeramey on 'Love is Blind'

Jeramey, 32, intralogistics

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Deion on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Deion on 'Love is Blind'

Deion, 27, software sales

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Ben on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Ben on 'Love is Blind'

Ben, 34, cloud solutions architect

<p>Adam Rose/Netflix </p> Johnny on 'Love is Blind'

Adam Rose/Netflix

Johnny on 'Love is Blind'

Johnny, 28, account executive

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Love Is Blind season 6 premieres Feb. 14 on Netflix.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.