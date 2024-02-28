Which 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Couples Are Still Together? An Investigation

Nick and Vanessa will eventually get to the bottom of it. For now, we did.

As any Love Is Blind fan knows, just because a couple gets engaged and makes it out of the pods doesn’t mean they’ll make it to the altar — let alone actually get married. Fans saw as much in Season 5, when only two couples had weddings and only one of those couples actually got married. Even so, fans have been hopeful more of the Love Is Blind Season 6 couples will be able to go the distance despite all the hurdles they have to face between leaving the pods and saying “I do.”

Warning: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 6 through Episode 11 follow. Unfortunately, the hurdles have been out in full force in the Charlotte, North Carolina-based season. As of the penultimate episode release on Feb. 28, two of the five engaged couples have already called it quits, and the three remaining couples still have quite a bit to figure out.

So, here’s where everyone stands as of Episode 11, plus some clues from social media regarding where they might stand after the weddings.



Amy & Johnny

Chelsea called Amy and Johnny the strongest couple in Episode 11, and it’s objectively hard to argue. The two seemed to instantly hit it off in the pods, bonding over their playful personalities and shared love of their families. When they finally met face to face after getting engaged, Johnny said Amy was “more beautiful than [he] ever would have imagined.” In turn, Amy said “It wouldn’t have mattered what he looked like. I truly fell in love with his heart and soul.”

Where most couples had severe ups and downs throughout their time on the show, Amy and Johnny remained solid. Their only big conflict on the show revolved around the fact that Amy wasn’t on birth control and neither of them were ready for an accidental pregnancy. However, it never seemed like the issue was driving the two apart; instead, they had calm conversations about what they would do — discussing options such as Amy going on birth control or Johnny having a vasectomy — while abstaining from sex while they figured it out.

The couple ended Episode 11 on their final date before their wedding, both seeming fully prepared to tie the knot. And if their social media is any indication, it seems like they *may* be happily together still. Where some contestants from the show have been more enigmatic when posting about the show, Amy and Johnny’s photos and captions have been all love, with Johnny even posting a pic of Amy and his sisters. If that’s not a good sign, I don’t know what is.

Brittany & Kenneth

Without any dramatic love triangles or questionable conversations about physical appearance, Brittany and Kenneth had one of the strongest starts in the pods. After initially bonding over their difficult childhoods, religious beliefs, and shared desire to wait until marriage to have sex, the two then got real about what life would look like after the experiment. Namely, Kenneth, a Black man, explained Brittany would be the first white woman he’d be in a relationship with. Brittany reassured him their deep connection would get them through any struggles they faced together, leading to Kenneth proposing in Episode 3.

However, once out of the pods, Kenneth and Brittany’s connection faltered, with Brittany longing for more intimacy while Kenneth refocused his attention back on work (and, Brittany might add, his phone). “I think that it really took a different turn when we got back to Charlotte and got back home,” Brittany told Life & Style. “In the pods we were very, very passionate and very intense. And then coming back home, that intensity kind of died down a bit.”

After Brittany told Kenneth she didn’t feel like she “craved” him the way she hoped she would, and Kenneth replying that he couldn’t make her want him, the two decided to call it quits in Episode 8, ending their engagement with a hug so that they “know there's no beef,” as Kenneth put it.



Chelsea & Jimmy

After surviving the Trevor-Chelsea-Jimmy-Jessica “love star” and coming out of the pods engaged, Chelsea and Jimmy had a few ups and downs as they figured out their relationship. While Chelsea said she was “beyond attracted” to Jimmy right out of the pods, she struggled with believing he felt the same way about her, especially after she found out Jimmy had looked at Jessica’s Instagram once they got their phones back. The two also clashed after Jimmy called Chelsea “clingy” when she asked for more of his attention after he finished his first day back at work. Their biggest fight, however, came up when Chelsea admitted her insecurities over Jimmy being close friends with a woman he’d previously slept with — a fact Jimmy did not want discussed in front of cameras.

In Episode 11, Chelsea and her runner-up in the pods, Trevor, had a heart-to-heart in which she revealed she still thought about Trevor and alluded to the fights she and Jimmy were having. However, Chelsea and Jimmy continued with their wedding planning process, both continually reaffirming to one another that they made the right choice to get engaged. However, the penultimate episode ended on a cliffhanger when Chelsea hesitated to express her feelings on their final date before their wedding day. Whether Chelsea is about to drop a bomb on Jimmy or this is just a red herring to drum up excitement for the finale remains to be seen.

As for their social media presence, it’s another toss-up. So far, Chelsea hasn’t posted any Instagrams dedicated to her relationship with Jimmy, instead mostly focusing on responding to the backlash she’s received for claiming in the pods that she looks like Megan Fox (TBH, I see it). Jimmy, however, posted a heartfelt message to his followers asking them to “be easy on [his] girl,” alongside a photo of the couple kissing.



Laura & Jeramey

After connecting over their shared sense of humor and mutual love for cleanliness, it seemed like Laura and Jeramey were kindred spirits… if not for Jeramey’s other connection with Sarah Ann. Jeramey was torn between both women right up until the very end of his time in the pods, until he finally made his decision. “Sarah is amazing, but Laura is my forever person,” Jeramey said before proposing to Laura, who happily accepted.

But their bliss was short-lived. Their playful shenanigans turned a bit more serious during their Dominican Republic getaway, as Laura roasted Jeramey for his penchant for wearing glasses and Hawaiian shirts and then got embarrassed when he repeated her “bean dip” joke to the other guys in the group. (If you don’t know what “bean dipping” means, look it up at your own risk!)

It didn’t get easier once they returned to Charlotte. First, Laura found out Sarah Ann DMed Jeramey on Instagram, offering him another chance with her if things didn’t work out between the engaged couple. Jeramey insisted nothing was going on, noting he didn’t respond to her message. However, not long after that, he came home at 5 a.m. after a night out and admitted he’d spent the wee hours of the morning with Sarah Ann.

The next time Laura and Jeramey were together was at the lake party in Episodes 10 and 11, where they confirmed their relationship was over. “I will never see or talk to Jeramey ever again,” Laura told cameras.

Elsewhere at the party, when AD grilled Sarah Ann about her and Jeramey, Sarah Ann denied anything physical happening with him the night they met up; however, she also made it clear she was open to exploring something with him. Judging by the way they sped off on jet-skis together near the end of the episode, it seems like they might have chosen to do just that — and after Sarah Ann posted a TikTok that appears to have been filmed at Jeramey’s house, the speculation that they’re together after the show is stronger than ever.



AD & Clay

This couple got off to a rocky start in the pods, and have had a few more bumps in the road to the altar. After initially hitting it off, AD and Clay got into a bit of hot water when Clay pushed AD to give him some clues about her looks, making it clear he wouldn’t propose unless he was confident he’d be physically attracted to her. However, AD stood her ground and stayed true to the Love Is Blind experiment, and Clay eventually apologized before dropping to one knee without knowing what she looked like.

Luckily, the two found each other very attractive, and had some fun exploring their physical chemistry once engaged. However, their connection was challenged a few times throughout their engagement, like when Clay said he wouldn’t let AD get out of shape, and when AD expressed concerns over how much Clay worked and spent time away from her. Clay also revealed he had some concerns about commitment, explaining how his dad’s infidelity with his mom deeply affected him.

Despite all that, the two ended Episode 11 feeling confident in their relationship and excited about their wedding, with each of them tearing up at their respective wedding dress and tux fitting appointments. However, their social media activity is a mixed bag. The two are still following each other, and both have posted about their time on the show, but Clay has yet to post anything dedicated specifically to AD, opting instead to feature more photos of him with the other guys from the cast, as well as poking fun of his viral moments on the show.

AD, meanwhile, has made some posts specifically about her relationship, but the captions are cryptic. “I cannot thank y’all enough for ALL of the love and support,” she wrote after the first batch of episodes was released. “Just know we’re all doing our very best, so take it easy and keep it cute.”



The Season 6 finale of Love Is Blind hits Netflix on Wednesday, March 6.

