“Love Is Blind ”season 5 reunion trailer jokes about last season's live fiasco

Netflix is still recovering from The Great Technical Glitch of '23, no doubt an entry in future reality TV history books about Love Is Blind season 4's "live" reunion fiasco.

The streamer released a trailer for the season 5 reunion, confirming that it will not be live this time around when it drops on Sunday, Oct. 15. The trailer also poked fun at the live debacle: A production worker can be seen approaching a sign that reads "Love Is Blind season 5 live reunion today" and crossing out the "live" with a black marker.

"It's not live but it is unmissable," per the trailer.

As with the first four season reunions, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be back to discuss the season's twists and turns and grill the former pod people about their "I dos" or "I don'ts."

Last season's reunion, which aired in April, was the first time Netflix experimented with a live format, but technical difficulties resulted in an hour-plus delay and ultimately crashed the streamer, leading to a collective internet meltdown as viewers awaited updates on Tiffany and Brett; Chelsea and Kwame; Bliss and Zack; and more couples and former couples. Netflix said they were "incredibly sorry" for the fiasco and moved the release date to the following day.

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

So far, season 5 has seen the engagements of Izzy and Stacy and Milton and Lydia. Taylor and J.P. called off their engagement, while Chris and Johnie decided to give their relationship another try sans engagement. Tune into the finale on Friday to see who walks down the aisle before the big reunion on Sunday, set to premiere at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with hopefully zero technical difficulties.

Story continues

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: