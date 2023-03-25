Love Is Blind season 4 marks a first for the franchise with that episode 5 cliffhanger

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Love Is Blind season 4, episodes 1-5.

Well, that's never happened before.

Love Is Blind is back with an all-new group of singles looking to fall in love and get engaged without ever seeing their partner, and the first five episodes of season 4 have already flipped the script of what fans have come to expect from Netflix's reality TV dating series.

The first batch of season 4 (now streaming) features what's now become the norm for this series, as men and women "date" in pods, narrow down their romantic interests, and a few go on to propose before finally meeting face-to-face. The engaged couples then take a post-pod trip to Mexico to get to know each other better, and a month later they'll walk down the aisle to either say "I do" or break up at the altar. But episode 5 ends on a cliffhanger that marks a first for this franchise.

Love is Blind. (L to R) Chelsea, Bliss in episode 402 of Love is Blind

Netflix Bliss

In the pods, criminal defense attorney Zack found himself torn between two women: Bliss, a senior program manager, and Irina, an event-planning business owner. The right choice in this love triangle seemed obvious to viewers, as the sweet and kind Bliss is perfect "wifey" material — she literally bakes him cupcakes for his birthday and is just genuinely a lovely person. Irina, on the other hand, is one of Love Is Blind's first true villains — she and her pod BFF Micah are the toxic mean girls of the living quarters. Irina doesn't even remember Zack's birthday, and tries to steal one of Bliss' candles for him after making fun of her cupcakes.

While Bliss tries to take the high road and mend the tension to make things easier for Zack, Irina tells Zack that Bliss is being mean to her, and since he has no idea what's actually happening over on the women's side, he believes Irina over Bliss. He ends up dumping Bliss and getting engaged to Irina... but he starts to realize his mistake almost immediately.

Love is Blind. (L to R) Zach, Irina in episode 404 of Love is Blind

Netflix Zack and Irina

The second Zack and Irina meet each other in person, Irina is visibly not attracted to Zack and says — to his face! — that he's "creepy" and looks like a "cartoon character" who needs to "blink more." She rejects his kiss, and admits to the camera, "I thought he would be a little more normal." Things get even worse in Mexico as Irina avoids Zack at all costs, both physically and emotionally. Despite his best efforts to make the best of a bad situation, they finally call it quits on the last night of the vacation. They both laugh about how horrible the whole experience has been for both of them, and Irina reveals that she actually wants to be with Paul... even though he's engaged to her BFF Micah. Zack is horrified to see Irina's true character come out, but at least now he's finally free.

Story continues

However, unlike every other season of Love Is Blind, where couples end their engagements early and have to leave the show, Zack's story doesn't end there. For the first time ever, a contestant goes back to someone else they'd been talking to in the pods for a second chance at finding love. When Zack gets home to Seattle, he reaches out to Bliss to see if she would consider talking with him again. The episode leaves off on the cliffhanger after Bliss walks into the restaurant to meet with Zack, and he tells her they both know he "made the wrong choice." She sighs and looks at Zack... and then the credits roll.

Love Is Blind

Netflix (2) Bliss, Zack

Will Zack be able to win Bliss back? Find out when the next batch of Love Is Blind season 4 episodes debut Friday, March 31, on Netflix.

