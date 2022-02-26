Love Is Blind Season 2 Finale Recap: Which Couples Didn't Say 'I Do'?
The big day is here! Netflix’s “dating experiment” Love Is Blind wrapped up a highly entertaining Season 2 with a finale that saw five couples walk down the aisle. But how many of them actually got hitched? Well… let’s just say that number is less than five.
So grab a shiny gold wine glass and read on to find out what went down in an extremely messy season finale.
More from TVLine
Vikings: Valhalla Recap: A New Streaming Home Brings a New Era -- Grade the Netflix Series' Premiere
Ozark Season 4, Part 2: Netflix Sets Release Date for Final 7 Episodes
Another Life Cancelled at Netflix -- Read Katee Sackhoff's Statement
Best of TVLine
Veronica Mars: Your Quick Recap of Every Episode (and the Movie)
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter