‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion Season 4: The 5 Juiciest Takeaways From Netflix’s Delayed Livestream

When the “Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion” Season 4 finale dropped, so did some explosive bombshells regarding which couples decided to tie the knot and which resolved to part ways. Afterwards, Netflix’s reunion show rehashed the season’s most memorable moments and revealed how each couple’s relationship played out since the wedding day.

The reunion, which aired on April 16, marks the streamer’s first live event for the “Love Is Blind” franchise, following in the footsteps of comedian Chris Rock’s “Selective Outrage” live Netflix special, which premiered in March.

Read on to find out the five juiciest revelations from “Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion” Season 4.

Jackie Is Not Married

After Jackie skipped her wedding dress fitting to meet up with Josh, her ex in the pods, she broke off her engagement to Marshall before their wedding day, citing her attraction to Josh as part of her decision. Since then, images of Jackie and Josh circulated social media, as did several rumors that the pair tied the knot.

As it turns out, Jackie and Josh were not at the reunion but Vanessa Lachey spoke with them via Zoom ahead of the taping. Jackie said that she has grown since the show and cleared up that she broke up with Marshall before she reunited with Josh at the coffee shop. She took accountability for the chaotic ending to her relationship with Marshall, and said she’d expect her former match to do the same. Jackie and Josh are still together, and they revealed they are taking their time and not rushing toward marriage.

Zach and Bliss Are Still Together

Though Zach initially proposed to Irina in the pods, the contestant did a 180 on his feelings after he and Irina ended their relationship during their time in Mexico, and Zach decided to pursue Bliss upon his return to Seattle, who accepted his proposal after a couple dates back home. Despite concerns from Bliss’ family, the couple decided to say “I do” to a future together.

Since then, the couple appeared to be in a good place. They got some closure with Irina, who spoke about dealing with anxiety and how that lead to her erratic behavior during the season. Bliss said they had already turned the page on their relationship and were ready to move on from the drama together.

Chelsea and Kwame Are Still Together

Though Chelsea and Kwame’s relationship was filled with tumultuous drama — from Kwame flirting with ex Micah poolside to Kwame struggling with his mother’s lack of support for their marriage, the couple walked out triumphant on the wedding day.

At the reunion, Kwame and Chelsea appeared to be on a good path in their marriage. They responded to social media criticisms that they’re not compatible, and shared that going through taping only made them strong and that they’re in a good place.

Micah and Paul Rehashed Their Wedding Day

All eyes were on Micah and Paul as the couple returned to the traumatic day when Paul said “I don’t” after Micah gave him the opportunity to share his answer first. While the couple ended on relatively OK terms, Paul shaded Micah in his private interviews when he said she didn’t have the “nurturing aspect” he thinks is needed in a partner.

During the reunion, Paul apologized for his comments about Micah not being ready to be a mother, and the others stood up to Micah when she tried to paint Paul as the villain in the relationship.

Tiffany and Brett Are Getting Their Happily Ever After

The world’s favorite couple, Tiffany and Brett, are still enjoying their fairytale ending after getting married months ago.