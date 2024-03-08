“Love Is Blind” Reunion: Clay Owns His 'Mistake' with AD, Trevor Is Speechless at Secret Fiancée Rumors

The season 6 reunion trailer also shows Laura calling out someone's "clown" behavior and one beloved 'Love Is Blind' alum asking Amy and Johnny the big question: "Were condoms not an option?"

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the season 6 finale of Love Is Blind.

The Love Is Blind season 6 reunion is almost here — and the tea is piping hot!

Netflix dropped the trailer for the upcoming March reunion on Friday, and nobody is holding back as this season's cast gets back together along with some familiar faces from years past.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, fans can expect to get updates on all the love connections, heartbreaks and drama that unfolded after cameras stopped rolling this season.

Related: Love Is Blind Season 6 Couples: Who Got Married and Who Said 'I Don't'

Netflix

For Clay Gravesande, that means taking accountability for his decision to dump fiancée Amber Desiree "AD" Smith at the altar on their wedding day.

"She's honestly the love of my life, and I did make a mistake," he says to the group as AD takes a deep breath and attempts to fight off tears.

Related: Love Is Blind's Clay Explains Why He Came on Show Despite His 'Self-Doubt' About Marriage (Exclusive)

Netflix

The love triangle between Jeramey Lutinski, his ex-fiancée Laura Dadisman and his other pod connection Sarah Ann Bick will also be addressed at the reunion when Sarah Ann takes the stage.

"I've never stayed up till 5 a.m. just chatting," Chelsea Blackwell says, referencing how Jeramey and Sarah Ann secretly stayed out together until the early morning hours after a night out at the bar while he was still engaged to Laura.

"I'm a 'pick me' girl? You're a 'pick me' girl!" Sarah Ann hits back at one point.

Laura, who calls into the reunion via Zoom, then bluntly states: "You're a clown."

Related: Love Is Blind's AD Says She Was 'Hurt' by Sarah Ann's Actions Before Their Tense Confrontation (Exclusive)

Story continues

Netflix

Elsewhere in the reunion, Jessica Vestal seemingly confronts Chelsea, saying: "I thought we were on good terms, but I guess that we're not." In that moment, Jimmy Presnell, who also had a connection with Jess in the pods, shakes his head.

Related: Love Is Blind's Chelsea Has Confronted Her 'Inner Demons' After Looking 'Insane' in Fights with Jimmy (Exclusive)

Exes Kenneth Gorman and Brittany Mills also come face to face after breaking up earlier in the season.

Netflix From left: Chelsea Blackwell, Jimmy Presnell, Brittany Mills, and Kenneth Gorham in the season 6 reunion of 'Love Is Blind'

Of course, the surprise Love Is Blind alumni guests will also get in on the fun, asking the current cast some of their most burning questions.

"Were condoms not an option?" season 1 star Giannina Gibelli asks Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés, who prompted lots of internet discourse after they opted not to have sex due to their fear of an unwanted pregnancy.

As a result of the awkward inquiry, Johnny and Amy smile in an uncomfortable manner and shift in their seats.

Related: Why Love Is Blind's Johnny Thinks Birth Control Discussion with Amy Was 'Spun the Wrong Way' (Exclusive)

Netflix 'Love Is Blind' season 6 reunion

But perhaps most intriguing moment is when Trevor Sova appears on stage and is pressed about the recent rumors that he had a secret fiancée while filming the show.

"Unbeknownst to [Chelsea], you had someone on the outside," Nick points out, prompting an audible gasp from the audience. "I'd like to hear what you have to say."

Trevor attempts to collect his thoughts and speak, but is ultimately rendered speechless by the question.

Related: Why Love Is Blind's Trevor Thinks the Timing of His Pod Date Could've Changed His Outcome on the Show (Exclusive)

Netflix From left: Sarah Ann Bick, Jeramey Lutinski, Trevor Sova, and Jessica Vestal in the season 6 reunion of 'Love Is Blind'

In addition to season 1's Giannina, the reunion will also feature appearances from season 3 alums Alexa Alfia Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux as well as Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton; season 4 stars Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin Appiah, Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell Brown, and Micah Lussier, and season 5's Izzy Zapata.

Related: Love Is Blind: How 8 Couples Have Made Love Last Against the Odds Half a Decade After the Pods Opened (Exclusive)

The highly anticipated reunion comes one week after the season 6 finale aired on Netflix, showing the remaining three couples preparing to say "I do" or "I don't." Prior to the finale, Kenneth and Brittany and Laura and Jeramey had both called off their engagements.

In the finale episode, Jimmy called it quits on his engagement to Chelsea after several explosive fights, including one blowout argument that ultimately broke Jimmy's trust. Clay and AD made it to the altar, and AD said "yes" to Clay — who responded with a "no," claiming he was "not ready" to commit to a marriage. As for Amy and Johnny, they tied the knot, proving love can truly be blind after all.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Love Is Blind: The Reunion premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Netflix.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.