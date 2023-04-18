‘Love Is Blind’: Netflix Reveals What Went Wrong with Live Reunion

Two days after the disaster that was the “Love Is Blind” not actually-live reunion special, Netflix has revealed that the “technical issues” cited behind the delay were, in a way, of their own making.

During Netflix’s first quarter investor call on Tuesday afternoon, co-CEO Greg Peters spoke about the outcry from fans of the popular reality series over the Season 4 reunion special, which was scheduled to broadcast on the streamer live Sunday night. Starting from 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, viewers who attempted to log in and watch the special were greeted with an error message, and the special was ultimately delayed for several hours.

On the call, Peters addressed the special, which was delayed by several hours due to issues with the livestream. Peters said that the issues were caused by a bug that developed in the system after Netflix made changes to improve livestreaming performance after their first livestream event, Chris Rock’s comedy special “Selective Outrage.”

“We’re really sorry to have disappointed so many people. We didn’t meet the standard that we expect of ourselves to serve our members,” Peters said during the call. “And just to be clear, from a technical perspective, we’ve got the infrastructure. We had, just, a bug that we introduced actually when we implemented some changes to try to improve live-streaming performance after the [Chris Rock special].”

“We just didn’t see this bug in internal testing because it only became apparent once we put multiple systems interacting with each other under the load of millions of people trying to watch ‘Love Is Blind,'” Peters continued. “We hate it when these things happen, but we’ll learn from it and we’ll get better. We do have the fundamental infrastructure that we need.”

