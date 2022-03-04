Love Is Blind 's Natalie and Shayne Dated for 'Several Months' After Their Disastrous Wedding

Breanne L. Heldman
·4 min read
natalie and shayne
natalie and shayne

Netflix Natalie And Shayne on Love Is Blind

Just because Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen didn't get married on the season 2 finale of Love Is Blind doesn't mean their love story ended on their wedding day.

In fact, days after the cameras stopped rolling on the hit Netflix reality series, the pair went back to being an engaged couple.

"A week after our wedding, we started dating again," Natalie, 29, tells PEOPLE. "Maybe it's not dating — we continued our engagement again. We were together for several months."

"I think at the end of it, we realized that we're very different people with different needs and wants that we can't fulfill for one another," she explains. "We did take a break in communication after that, just to get into a better place."

"And as the show came out, we reached back out to one another and just talked about the memories that we had," she adds.

Natalie Lee Shayne Jansen Love Is Blind
Natalie Lee Shayne Jansen Love Is Blind

Netflix © 2022

RELATED: Shake Chatterjee Hits Back at Criticism of His Behavior on Love Is Blind: 'I'm Not Sorry'

On the show, the couple quickly became fan favorites, with even their fellow castmates thinking they'd be the most likely to get married in the finale. However, the night before their wedding, Natalie and Shayne, 32, had a massive argument — one which Natalie wasn't able to shake on their big day.

"It was about a lot of different things," Natalie says of the fight, which unfolded without cameras around. "I think it mostly stemmed out of what happened at the bachelor night. Shayne came home just a bit irritated and, like he says on the show, I think because of the questions I would ask, it just kind of took him to his breaking point."

"I think it was an accumulation of everything he was holding in, along with other things that were happening," she continues. "He was also grieving his father's death at that time too. And with the pressures of the wedding, I think everything kind of imploded that night."

natalie lee
natalie lee

Netflix

RELATED: Lauren Speed-Hamilton Dishes on Love Is Blind Season 2 Cast as She Launches New Reality TV Podcast

Days after the season finale became available on Netflix, Shayne posted a loving apology to Natalie on Instagram.

"Natalie Mina Lee. Where do I start? This journey with you will be something I'll never forget. It was easily the best time of my life and I would do it all over again knowing I get to spend more time with you," he wrote. "You are the most beautiful soul and you really brought out the best in me as a man."

"As a man watching our story over again I'm remorseful for my actions and all I can do is learn from them to be a better man," he added. "I'm proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible. I don't know what's next for us but I do know that I will never stop loving you."

Natalie commented on the post, "You are a better man ❤️," and followed it with a loving message of her own a day later.

"I couldn't have asked for a better partner in this," she wrote alongside photos and videos of them during their months together. "We may have had our ups and downs, but you have always protected me and had my back. And thank you for loving me for ME, and always encouraging me to embrace and love my flaws. ... Even if I did this experiment a thousand times knowing the outcome, I would have always chosen you."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Natalie Lee (@natalieminalee)

Watching the show back and seeing their story, Natalie says, has brought her joy: "Our really, really good times and the love that we built throughout the journey, for me, they're great memories. And to have them captured for me to watch all over again and for the world to watch all over again, I think it's so beautiful. Those moments I will always cherish."

Today, she and Shayne are in a good place.

"Shayne and I are friends," Natalie says. "I will always be bonded to him through this experience and journey that we had. I wish him all the best, I wish him a lot of happiness."

She adds: "I fell in love blindly and I think Shayne did, as well."

Season 2 of Love Is Blind, including the cast reunion special, is now streaming on Netflix.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • NHL agent says Russian players are facing harassment and death threats

    "The discrimination and racism these Russian and Belarusian players are facing right now is remarkable," agent Dan Milstein told ESPN.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.